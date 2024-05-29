Incredibly, the world is being pushed to the abyss of nuclear war by nonentity Western numbskulls who are not even elected.
Jens Stoltenberg, the civilian head of the NATO military bloc, is the latest blockhead to advocate for the United States to permit the targeting of Russia with long-range weapons.
The Norwegian figurehead, we are led to believe, made the conceptual breakthrough (how much was he paid and by whom or what was the blackmail used?) by telling
the Economist
magazine that the Ukrainian regime should henceforth be officially allowed to use NATO missiles to hit Russia.
However, with the logical skills of a hacked-up chopping block, Stoltenberg claimed that such a move would not lead to an escalation in war between Russia and NATO because the weapons were not being fired from NATO countries.
So Stoltenberg thinks it's somehow feasible to turn Ukraine into a silo for launching ballistic missiles at Moscow and yet for Russia not to perceive NATO nations as a legitimate target?
As if to further reassure, he added: "We don't have any intention to send NATO ground troops into Ukraine because our purpose... has been two-fold, to support Ukraine as we do, but also to ensure that we don't escalate this into a full-scale conflict."
The barefaced cheek of Stoltenberg and other Western figures is that, in their arrogant mindsets, what's going on is not escalation because they say it is not escalation. It's like hitting someone with a punch in the face and then having the brass neck to tell the person you didn't hit them because you said so.
The former Norwegian prime minister, who is soon to leave his NATO job to take up a plum post as a central banker, is the latest Western voice to up the ante in the U.S.-led proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken - a wannabe rock guitarist who hasn't a clue what he is singing about - has also joined the list of gung-ho politicians urging for Ukraine to be given a license to strike Russian territory with long-range NATO-supplied weapons.
Britain's Foreign Minister Lord David Cameron, the Eton-educated dimwit, has decided that Ukraine has "every right" to use British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles to hit targets inside pre-war Russian borders.
Other political figures de facto egging on nuclear war are U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, a religious fanatic who believes God is an anticommunist, as well as Victoria Nuland, the former American diplomat who midwifed the 2014 coup in Kiev that ushered in the current NeoNazi regime.
All of them are urging the Biden administration to abandon official restrictions on the Ukrainian proxy regime using Western missiles to hit Russia.
Ukraine's puppet president Vladimir Zelensky, who cancelled elections but continues to hold office, has remonstrated with his Western handlers to be given a free hand to strike deep into Russia.
The distinction of "official permission" is a cynical sleight of hand. The Ukrainian side with NATO logistics and weapons has already been targeting inside Russia.
Oil infrastructure and military bases inside Russia's pre-war borders have been frequently hit with missiles and drones. It is inconceivable that such targeting could be achieved without NATO's involvement, including boots-on-the-ground advisors.
Nevertheless, the rhetorical difference is significant. For the Biden administration to officially give the green light for such attacks would mark a grave and explicit escalation - and one that Russia could not afford to ignore.
Russia has already warned that NATO weapons hitting its territory would result in retaliation beyond Ukraine. That could mean a Russian air strike on NATO members.
This week Moscow began exercises for deploying tactical nuclear weapons. Russia's publicly avowed nuclear doctrine defines the permissibility of using such weapons with the criterion of the Russian nation facing a strategic threat, even if that threat is posed by enemies using conventional arms.
The West and its Ukrainian proxy are pushing at that catastrophic threshold. In the past week, one of Russia's early warning ballistic radar systems in southwest Krasnodar region was reportedly
hit by a drone attack. One purpose of the raid was to disable Russia's ability to intercept the long-range ATACMS conventional warheads that the U.S. is ready to supply Ukraine. Another much more sinister interpretation is the West is probing the capability of Russia's nuclear defenses.
When this proxy war erupted more than two years ago with Russia's intervention in Ukraine after eight years of relentless NATO arming and provocation of the NeoNazi regime, there were anxious elite discussions among NATO members about whether to send "lethal weapons" and not just helmets, night-vision goggles, and radios.
Two years on, the NATO deliberation has shifted beyond sending tanks, F-16s fighter jets, and cruise missiles, and is now taking an official position endorsing the deep-striking of Russia with ballistic warheads.
Incredibly, the people continually pushing the envelope are a minuscule minority in Western societies who are not even elected - Stoltenberg, Blinken, Cameron, Nuland, among others. These ventriloquist dolls are doing the bidding of the masters of war, the military-industrial complex, and the banking elite.
The elite warmongers argue that Ukraine has its hands tied behind its back because it can't bombard Russia at will. In reality, the country with its hands tied is Russia. It has to listen to the likes of Stoltenberg and his ilk advocating for strikes on Russia from NATO's firing positions in Ukraine - and yet Russia is somehow supposedly not permitted to retaliate against NATO.Surely, a fatal red line is imminent. Insanity rules among the Western elites as the world is pushed towards the abyss.The world's majority needs to issue arrest warrants for these privileged criminals... before it's too late.
