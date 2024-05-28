© Unknown

"Of the tens of thousands of documents that we have produced in this case, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has sought to retain confidentiality because of the internal sensitivity of only this one."

What

Is

The Doomsday Book?

The Doomsday Book is intended to help lawyers of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York aid their clients in crisis management. It was originally distributed to a limited set of lawyers and select senior staff members. This has changed with time, as more lawyers are drawn into crisis management. Now, all FRBNY lawyers receive a copy of the Doomsday Book.

How Did The Doomsday Book Get Released?

"It's kind of a big, fat binder. We did occasionally go back and consult it as things were eroding around us. . . . It was a reference material that described precedent and authority."

What Is In The Doomsday Book?

Volume I - Pre-2008 Legal Documents

Volume II - Post-2008 Legal Documents

Volume III - Memoranda

" Powers Opinions ," which "discuss the legal authority of Federal Reserve Banks to provide various kinds of emergency services and facilities that they are not in the habit of providing under ordinary circumstances";

," which "discuss the legal authority of Federal Reserve Banks to provide various kinds of emergency services and facilities that they are not in the habit of providing under ordinary circumstances"; " History and Policy ," documenting the history of the Federal Reserve's policy decisions and previous emergency actions;

," documenting the history of the Federal Reserve's policy decisions and previous emergency actions; " Operational Issues ," which "discuss legal aspects of operational issues, and are probably mostly of interest to attorneys";

," which "discuss legal aspects of operational issues, and are probably mostly of interest to attorneys"; " Bankruptcy and Insolvency Law Issues ," dealing with the legal risk of lending to bankrupt or insolvent firms;

," dealing with the legal risk of lending to bankrupt or insolvent firms; " International Issues ," dealing with the cross-border operations the Fed might employ during international crises;

," dealing with the cross-border operations the Fed might employ during international crises; Etc.

In the Section 13(13) Lending Agreement subsection, the FRBNY states that the section 13(13) lending authority can be useful for nonbank government securities dealers. The FRBNY believes that Federal Reserve Banks are authorized to accept ineligible collateral to supplement eligible collateral.

Does it include information on the puzzling monetary events taking place in the lead-up to those attacks — events that include the largest June-August spike in the currency component of the M1 money supply in half a century?



Does it hold the clue to the Die Hard 3-esque gold heist that may or may not have taken place in New York on the day of the attacks?

What Does It Mean?

Surprisingly, the FRBNY states that section 13(3) lending authority extends to municipalities, and that there is an additional independent section 14(b)(1)17 lending authority for municipalities. Thus, the FRBNY considers that it has the legal authority to rescue municipalities in emergency situations. The Doomsday Book does not define what those "emergency situations" are.

Lenders receive equity kickers frequently to compensate for risk. The FRBNY received an equity kicker in the AIG loan. The FRBNY considers that the scope of the power to receive an equity kicker remains uncertain, particularly whether the National Bank Act restrictions on equity kickers apply to Reserve Banks. The memorandum titled "Equity Kickers and Reserve Bank Loans" contends that they do not. Lenders sometimes employ guarantees appurtenant to financial transactions, and often employ guarantees in workout contexts. The memoranda titled "AIG Loan Restructuring-Reserve Bank Powers" and "Authority of Reserve Banks to Issue Guarantees on Behalf of Depository Institutions" explore the limits of the guarantee power.

The powers opinions discuss the legal authority of Federal Reserve Banks to provide various kinds of emergency services and facilities that they are not in the habit of providing under ordinary circumstances. [. . .] A constant theme runs through them all: the powers of a Federal Reserve Bank are far greater than is commonly supposed.

Based upon the foregoing, the Court concludes that the Credit Agreement Shareholder Class shall prevail on liability due to the Government's illegal exaction, but shall recover zero damages, and that the Reverse Stock Split Shareholder Class shall not prevail on liability or damages.

The Federal Reserve strongly believes that its actions in the AIG rescue during the height of the financial crisis in 2008 were legal, proper and effective. The court's decision today in Starr International Company, Inc. v. the United States recognizes that AIG's shareholders are not entitled to compensation for that decision, and that the Federal Reserve's extension of credit to AIG prevented losses to millions of policyholders, small businesses, and American workers who would have been harmed by AIG's collapse during the financial crisis. The terms of the credit were appropriately tough to protect taxpayers from the risks the rescue loan presented when it was made.