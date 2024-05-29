IRNA's report citing the Palestinian Shihab news agency said thousands of people gathered around the Israeli consulate in Istanbul on Monday night to condemn the attacks on the Palestinian refugee camp in Rafah.in protest of the barbaric massacre of Palestinians by the Zionist regime.Protesters alsoand stop the Israeli attacks on Palestinian civilians.According to IRNA, at least 41 Palestinians, including women and children, were martyred and dozens of others were injured after Israeli warplanes bombed tents of people taking refuge after being displaced from other parts of the besieged strip over the last seven months.Some reports put the death toll at 45 while scores of others injured in Sunday's bombing.Major Turkish cities, including Istanbul have seen several mass protests since the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza in early October, last year.