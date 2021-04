© Upper Dee Tributaries Project



© CC Eric Gaba, NordNordWest, Uwe Dedering



© Upper Dee Tributaries Project



© Upper Dee Tributaries Project



New research has uncovered rare evidence of people living in Scotland's mountains after the end of the last Ice Age.Archaeologists describe the evidence in the Cairngorms as "exciting".The research, published in the Proceedings of the Prehistoric Society These include on the mountain Ben Lawers in Perthshire and at locations in Lanarkshire and Dumfries.Evidence for those who lived in Scotland after the end of the last Ice Age about 10,000 years ago can be hard to find, say archaeologists.Because this evidence has long been buried over time, the "easiest" locations for archaeologists to search are along sea-eroded coastlines or on farmland where farm work can bring buried the evidence closer to the surface.While archaeologists have long suspected Mesolithic communities occupied mountain landscapes, little evidence to support that has been discovered.Now a team made up of students from the universities of Aberdeen and Dublin has uncovered evidence confirmingThe team's finds at several archaeological sites - including- were made on land owned by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).Archaeologists believe Mesolithic people headed into the hills carrying their own provisions which they later supplemented by hunting deer, fish and birds and foraging for plants and fungi.Larger mammals, such as deer, also provided them with skins for use in clothing and shelters, sinews for bindings and antler and bone for use in making tools.NTS and Aberdeenshire Council were among the organisations that supported the new research.Further investigations are planned for this summer, if allowed under Scottish government Covid-19 rules.