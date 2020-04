© José-Manuel Benito Álvarez/Wikimedia commons, licenced under CC BY-SA 2.5



© Gruban/wikimedia commons, licenced under CC BY-SA 2.0



Innovation

Flour

© Pxhere, licensed under CC0



Paleolithic

The average Paleolithic person who survived infancy seems to have lived to age 50 or 60.

You're not living as long, but you're having more kids,'

Early cave paintings of hunting scenes may give the impression our Stone Age ancestors lived mainly on chunks of meat, but plants - and the ability to unlock the glucose inside - were just as key to their survival.Plants rich in starch helped early humans to thrive even at the height of the last Ice Age, researchers say.While the evidence around meat eating is clear, the role of plant foods is less understood. Animal bones can last millions of years and still show cuts made by human butchering tools, whereas almost all plant remains disintegrate.But new studies into the remains of plants that do exist are uncovering why and how our ancestors ate them.'Plants were the staples. They were the foods that formed the basis of our calories in most environments,' said Dr Amanda Henry, a paleobiologist and associate professor at Leiden University in the Netherlands.Tubers and cereals are full of starch - making them good sources of glucose, which is important for brain growth as well as energy, says Dr Henry. She leads a project called HARVEST which is studying the diets of early human species and the role of plants as food. Tubers are organs where plants store nutrients - modern examples include potatoes and yams.Some of the earliest evidence she found of eating tubers and cereals dates back 40,000 years, to the Paleolithic era.But. The grains may have been eaten green when they are easier to digest, but, says Dr Henry.'They are likely to have cooked them,' said Dr Henry. This not only releases energy but also makes tubers safe to eat.'(We've found) evidence of heating food in the presence of water which suggests they were boiling them,' said Dr Henry.This throws doubt on a theory that they died out because they had a narrower diet than our direct ancestors, Dr Henry says.Other researchers have found earlier evidence of cooked tubers from South Africa in a fireplace dating back more than 100,000 years.It was a major evolutionary success, dating back about 30,000 years, says Dr Emanuela Cristiani, associate professor in prehistoric archaeology at Sapienza University of Rome, Italy.Hunter-gatherers primarily used knapped tools, made from big pieces of stone, says Dr Cristiani. 'At a certain point another technology appears like a boom which is the ground stone technology ... (It was) not used to cut or scrape or pierce, but to grind material,' she said.'It means people were ... looking for new ways to eat during this dramatic climatic period,' she said.Through a project called HIDDEN FOODS , Dr Cristiani is studying. She is also exploring the evolution of plant food processing technologies.Grinding meant people could make flour, which is another way of unlocking the energy in plants. The team found, says Dr Cristiani.It is likely that hunter-gatherers at the team's Italian research site ate cattail plants, which are abundant in a nearby river.'We think they used mostly roots. The plant's root is very rich in starch and once it's dried, you can make it into flour,' said Dr Cristiani. The flour makes a sweet-tasting bread, she adds.'It wasn't a life of luxury, it was probably a lot of work and generally cold, requiring quite a bit of effort,' said Dr Henry.These early humans are likely to have died primarily from a combination of infections, parasites and physical trauma, she says.said Dr Henry.Today, some people seeking a healthy alternative to modern industrialised diets look to the eating styles of our hunter-gatherer ancestors for inspiration.The so-called Paleo diet eschews cereals, recommends few carbs and promotes meat and vegetables. But archaeologists say it does not represent the full diet of hunter-gatherers who ate cereals and relied on carbohydrates.HIDDEN FOODS researchers found remains of legumes, oats and acorns in 10,000-year-old teeth from the last hunter-gatherer groups who built villages along the Danube river. 'This shows our idea of a Paleo diet as primarily based on protein intake is completely wrong,' said Dr Cristiani.'It's important to understand for real what the (ancient) Paleolithic diet was. It was a very balanced way of eating,' she said.Hunter-gatherers were looking for calories, so carbohydrates in tubers and cereals would have been important.'A lot of Paleo diets talk about health, but by this they mean weight loss. And I can't think of a single human ancestor who wanted to lose weight,' said Dr Henry.Diversity was integral to people's diets, as was their ability to move to new regions. 'Plant foods vary a lot between environments. So, every time a human went to a new place, they had to learn what was edible, what was going to kill them and what was medicine,' she said. 'There is no one size fits all diet.