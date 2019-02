© MPI f. Evolutionary Anthropology/ A. Le Cabec



meat derived from vegetarian animals.

An international team of researchers has found evidence that suggests at least some Neanderthals were mainly fresh meat eaters. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes testing protein samples discovered in Neanderthal bones and what they found.Ever since scientists discovered the extinct species of human we now know as Neanderthal, our view of them has been changing. Initially, it was believed they were much less intelligent than us, had few if any skills, and in general, were more ape-like than human. And that included their diet -big apes are vegetarian, so it seemed logical to conclude that Neanderthal were, as well. ButIn this new effort, the researchers have not found any evidence to solve that mystery, but they have found evidence that suggests Neanderthals were neither vegetarians nor scavengers content to eat meat killed by other animals.The evidence the team reports came in the form of protein found in the collagen of preserved Neanderthal bones found at two dig sites in France, Grotte du Renne and and Les Cottés.The researchers suggest that when the evidence is considered as a whole,A likely candidate is fawns, which would have been relatively easy to spear; their bones have been found at Neanderthal dig sites.