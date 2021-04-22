© G. Oxilia



A study that appeared today in Current Biology sheds new light on the continental migrations which shaped the genetic background of all present Europeans. The research generates new ancient DNA evidence and direct dating from a fragmentary fossil mandible belonging to an individual who lived ~17,000 years ago in northeastern Italy (Riparo Tagliente, Verona). The results backdate by about 3,000 years the diffusion in Southern Europe of a genetic component linked to Eastern Europe/Western Asia previously believed to have spread westwards during later major warming shifts."By looking into the past of this particular individual, who," said lead author Eugenio Bortolini (University of Bologna), "much earlier than we previously thought, and in a very different scenario."The ancient genome obtained at Riparo Tagliente is in fact of particular importance, "since it supports the persistence of exchange networks and the movement of people across southern Europe immediately after the Last Glacial Maximum,said Luca Pagani (University of Padova and Institute of Genomics of the University of Tartu), co-first author of the work.This individual, whose half-mandible had been found at Riparo Tagliente in 1963,. "Direct dating of human fossils is once again critical to disentangle and interpret complex archaeological contexts," adds Sahra Talamo, coauthor of the study.The analysis of the mandible also allowed the authors to unveil some details concerning this particular settler of Riparo Tagliente:adds Gregorio Oxilia, co-first author of the study, "and might shed light on the distribution of such conditions in pre-Neolithic societies."The research was coordinated by the University of Bologna (Italy) in close collaboration with a vast international network."This finding opens important questions concerning the role and impact of population movements on the major cultural transitions documented by archaeologists in Southern Europe" concludes Stefano Benazzi, senior author of the study, "some of which temporally coincide with the date emerged for the individual found at Riparo Tagliente. Future research will dig more into these new hypotheses concerning the ancestry of modern Europeans."