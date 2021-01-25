indianapolis mass murder
Six people, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, were shot and killed on Sunday in an Indianapolis home in what law enforcement called a targeted attack.

Police were called to the scene around 4 a.m. on Sunday to investigate reports of one shooting victim, a juvenile male, according to the Associated Press. As officers investigated the shooting, they received additional information that led them to a home nearby, where they found five people dead.

Indiana Metropolitan Police Sgt. Shane Foley called the event a "mass murder" and a "different kind of evil."

Foley said Kezzie Childs, 42, Raymond Childs, 42, Elijah Childs, 18, Rita Childs, 13, and Kiara Hawkins, 19, were pronounced dead after being found in the home. Officials took Hawkins to the hospital in an attempt to save her and her unborn child, but both she and the unborn child died.

According to Indiana law, killing an unborn child at any stage of development is considered murder, excluding abortions and terminated pregnancies.

The first shooting victim found is in critical condition but is expected to survive, according to Fox 59. Investigators believe the victim was wounded in connection with the five murders.

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor noted that the shooting came just days after officials announced a new initiative to address drug-related crimes and "violence driven by poverty or desperation."

"But what we saw this morning was a different kind of evil. What happened this morning, based on the evidence that's been gathered so far, was mass murder," Taylor said at a press conference. "More than that, we believe it was not random."

Mayor Joe Hogsett said he contacted the FBI's Indianapolis field office to assist the investigation into the shooting that brought "terror to our community."

"This morning, one or more individuals perpetrated an act of evil in our city," Hogsett said, according to CNN. "While we're still learning more about the circumstances that led to this incident, I want to be very clear about something: What happened this morning was not an act of simple gun violence. ... What happened this morning was a mass murder."

"I want those responsible to know that the full might of local, state, and federal law enforcement are coming for them as I speak," Hogsett said.