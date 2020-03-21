coronavirus quarantine
Contrary to what most people have been led to believe, the coronavirus may be less virulent and less deadly than the influenza virus. Australian scientists have reportedly discovered that people recover from coronavirus in much the same way they recover from the flu. Despite this, coronavirus has transformed the entire world in just a matter of days.

People in ostensibly democratic Western societies are accepting draconian measures "for their own good", and a precedent is being set for unjustified quarantines, lock downs, travel bans and much more. Right this minute a great portion of the global population are 'self-isolating' on the basis of vague science and dubious speculation based on unreliable data.

So while the coronavirus itself is likely much less dangerous than we are being told, the seemingly normal yet nefarious language being utilized to describe, and thereby exacerbate, this 'crisis' is posing a real threat to our societies. When people stop questioning the why and how of a situation, and limit themselves to blindly accepting state orders, they are asking for trouble. Words take on new meanings, and influence the way we all view reality. When a certain view become a consensus reality, it can lead to dramatic changes in reality itself.

Language is so natural to us that we don't often stop to think how it can be used as a 'weapon of mass destruction', or at least a weapon of mass hysteria. I explain how in the video below.


