In the first Gulf War for example, the performance of US Patriot missiles in shooting down Iraqi Scud missiles fired at Israel, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait was lauded by Western powers and the media. A 95% success rate was claimed at the time with then President George Bush claiming that the Patriot's record was "near perfect". Over the following year however, the US Army lowered this estimate to 79% over Saudi Arabia and 40% over Israel. A later report by the General Accounting Office concluded that Patriot missiles destroyed only 9% of the Scuds they tried to engage. The Israeli Defense Force calculated the hit rate at just 2%.
On the night of Jan. 25, 1991 in Tel Aviv, three Patriots that were fired into the air fell back to earth and exploded. Two of them hit residential areas and the Israeli newspaper Ma'ariv reported at the time that one Israeli was killed, 44 were wounded, and 4,156 apartments were destroyed. That incident and a few others like it led Ted Postol, an MIT weapons scientist, to testify before a congressional committee that, "it is possible that if we had not attempted to defend against Scuds, the level of resulting damage would be no worse than actually occurred."
In a documentary aired on Israeli television in 1993, Moshe Arens, who was Israel's Defense Minister in the gulf war; Gen. Dan Shomron, who was chief of staff of the Israel Defense Force during the war, and Haim Asa, a member of an Israeli technical team that worked with the Patriot missile during the war, all dismissed the Patriot. General Shomron described accounts of the Patriot's success as "a myth." Mr. Asa called them "a joke." All concurred with a 1991 report by the Israeli Air Force concluding that "there is no evidence of even a single successful intercept" although there is "circumstantial evidence for one possible intercept."
The point being, the US has a track record of lying about the effectiveness of its missiles.
After 100+ cruise missiles or cruise missile variants were fired at targets in Syria early in the morning on April 14th, President Trump declared "mission accomplished" and tweeted that it was "a perfectly executed strike"
Pentagon officials said that none of the 105 allied missiles fired were hit by Syria's Soviet-era antimissile fire, that the raids were "precise and overwhelming" and Syrian air defences remained "largely ineffective".
An important point that seems to have gotten lost in the media propaganda offensive is that only 3 locations were targeted and hit. Lieutenant-General Kenneth F McKenzie told reporters on Saturday that the prime target of the operation was the Barza Research and Development Center in the greater Damascus area. A total of 76 missiles, including 57 Tomahawk missiles, were fired at the facility, he said. He also said that 22 missiles were fired against a chemical weapons storage facility near Homs, and some seven missiles at another chemical weapons bunker in the same area.
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Joseph Dunford confirmed that only the three targets were hit, including the Barzeh 'scientific research centre' in the greater Damascus area, which he claimed was used for research, development, production and testing of chemical weapons, a facility just west of Homs which the US claimed was a centre for sarin gas production, and a command post located near the first facility.
The Barzeh 'scientific research center' isn't really a 'scientific research center'. First and foremost it is a University called the 'Higher Institute for Applied Science and Technology' (HIST)
"HIAST was established in 1983. Its aim is to qualify personnel in order to conduct scientific and technological research in all applied sciences and technology fields, so they can participate in the scientific and economic process in Syria. HIAST provides opportunities to make progress in applied research fields by joining courses to be awarded the degree of engineering Diploma, Master and Doctorate."check out their website.
As part of their 'reporting' the US government claim that this university housed a "chemical weapons facility", the media reproduced satellite images showing the target area before and after the missile strike. These images were provided to the media by the US government.
Below is an image of the general area of the HIST campus from google maps as it sits on the outer edge of the Barzeh district of Damascus. The "chemical weapons lab" part of the campus that was targeted by US missiles is circled in red.
Look again at the area that the buildings occupied. 76 cruise missiles, each with a 1,000lb warhead, are said to have his those 3 buildings, only partly demolishing them. That's 35 tons of high grade military explosives. For comparison, here's a video of just 9 x 1,000lb bombs hitting a building that covers roughly the same area as the HIST buildings.
The UK Independent reported on the cruise missile strikes in general with the headline, "Images show buildings turned to ruin and rubble by Syria air strikes", but then proceeded to show 13 images of the same demolished HIST buildings in the Bazreh suburb of Damascus. Is that perhaps because that is the only 'impressive' evidence they have for the dubious US government claims?
The two other areas allegedly targeted by US cruise missiles were to the West of Homs. A "centre for sarin gas production" and a "command post" or a "bunker" (or something like that. It might have been a cow shed also).
Let's move on to the last of the 3 targeted sites. The "command post bunker" thingy, just a few miles up the road from the above image.
So what's our tally? Let's be generous and give 9 x 1000lb cruise missiles to the HIST campus buildings. Let's give 5 more to the "Sarin gas production site" West of Homs and 1 more to that little shed thingy above. That's 15 successful impacts in total, by the US government's own statements on the 3 targeted sites and the evidence that the US government has released to the media.
But in the interest of impartiality and objectivity, I'll include the reports that the Mezzeh military airbase just south of Damascus was also hit by cruise missiles according to the Syrian government. Here's a video report by Ruptly.
No damage is shown in the above video, but as a sign of good faith, we'll assume that significant damage was done. So let's give 10 cruise missiles strikes to that airbase. That brings our tally up to 25. Heck, since I'm feeling generous today, I'll throw in another 10 missiles that may have gone off course and hit some empty fields in the Homs or Damascus countryside. That's 35 maximum impacts out of a total of 103 (or 105 or 118 depending on your sources). So the question is; what happened to the rest of Trump's 'nice new and smart' missiles?
Apart from the shocking level of FUKUS lies and obfuscation around this most recent attack on Syria - all of which were nauseatingly repeated by the Western press - the Western press also touted the official story, complete with graphs and maps, without noting the obvious point that blowing up suspected chemical weapons production and storage facilities located in densely populated areas amounts to reckless endangerment of the local population, and possibly a war crime. Then again, maybe the Americans are lying (ya think?). Maybe they know very well that these targets housed no chemical weapons. Maybe they know that, as the US Dept. of State tweeted to John Kerry in 2014: