cadmium

Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa: with cadmium levels reaching 112% of California's MADL

Beyond Good Organic Pure Dark Chocolate 80% Cocoa: 138%

Equal Exchange Organic Extra Dark Chocolate 80% Cacao: 120%

Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa: 116%

Scharffen Berger Extra Dark Chocolate 82% Cacao: 136%

Alter Eco Organic Dark Chocolate Classic Blackout 85% Cacao: 204%

Pascha Organic Very Dark Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao: 253%

Dove Promises Deeper Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao: 112%

lead

Tony's Chocolonely Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa: with lead levels reaching 134% of the California's MADL

Lily's Extra Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa: 144%

Godiva Signature Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao: 146%

Chocolove Strong Dark Chocolate 70% Cocoa: 152%

Lindt Excellence Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa: 166%

Endangered Species Bold + Silky Dark Chocolate 72% Cocoa: 181%

Trader Joe's Dark Chocolate 72% Cacao: 192%

Hu Organic Simple Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao: 210%

Chocolove Extreme Dark Chocolate 88% Cocoa: 240%

Hershey's Special Dark Mildly Sweet Chocolate: 265%

lead and cadmium

Theo Organic Pure Dark 70% Cocoa: 120% of the MADL for lead, 142% for cadmium

Trader Joe's The Dark Chocolate Lover's Chocolate 85% Cacao: 127% and 229%

Theo Organic Extra Dark Pure Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa: 140% and 189%

Lily's Extremely Dark Chocolate 85% Cocoa: 143% and 101%

Green & Black's Organic Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao: 143% and 181%

lower levels

"safer choices"

Mast Organic Dark Chocolate 80% Cocoa: 14% of the MADL for lead, 40% for cadmium

Taza Chocolate Organic Deliciously Dark Chocolate 70% Cacao: 33% and 74%

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao: 36% and 39%

Ghirardelli Intense Dark Chocolate Twilight Delight 72% Cacao: 61% and 96%

Valrhona Abinao Dark Chocolate 85% Cacao: 63% and 73%

Dark chocolate has long been seen as a healthy sweet — but a new report suggests that the treat might actually be harmful.A new investigation by Consumer Reports found thatHershey's, Ghirardelli, Lindt, Dove, Godiva, Trader Joe's, Hu, Mast, Taza Chocolate, Valrhona, Beyond Good, Equal Exchange, Scharffen Berger, Alter Eco, Pascha, Tony's, Lily's, Chocolove, Endangered Species, Theo and Green & Black's.Researchers found thata natural element found in soil that ends up in cocoa beans; and lead, which contaminates the beans naturally through the environment.The heavy metals have been linked to a variety of health issues such asspecifically is well known to be dangerous to humans, with long-term exposure causingEven just low levels ofand have been linked toaccording to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention While the products didn't contain extremely high levels of the metals, they still had high enough levels for it to be a health concern, James Rogers, the director of food safety and testing at Consumer Reports, said.Five of those bars were above those levels for both cadmium and lead. Five of the bars had relatively low levels of both.Consumer Reports used California's maximum allowable dose level (MADL) of 0.5 micrograms of lead and 4.1 micrograms of cadmium to determine health risk levels.Many of the chocolate bars with concerning levels had the word "organic" on the label, which doesn't guarantee that toxicity levels won't be high.The National Confectioners Association, the industry trade group, argued that chocolate and cocoa are safe to eat and told TODAY in a statement that dark chocolate "can be enjoyed as treats as they have been for centuries. The products cited in this study are in compliance with strict quality and safety requirements."