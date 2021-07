Dr. Wood's book Where Did The Towers Go: Evidence of Directed Free-Energy Technology on 9/11 deserves attention. Because its 500 pages provide proof that the towers were made to go 'poof' by very advanced technology. And we can also conclude that that technology could instead be harnessed for the good of humankind.Did you hear the one about 14 firefighters walking away after a 110-storey building supposedly toppled down on them?It sounds like a gag. But it really happened Twenty years ago this September, on 9/11, a group of firefighters were trapped in the ground level of a stairway in the centre of the half-mile-high World Trade Center North Tower (WTC1). When the dust cleared, beams of sun shone down on them.This is well-documented, such as in the film " The Miracle of Stairwell B ."For some reason, though, influential people still dismiss the evidence-based conclusion -- from Judy Wood -- that fits this and virtually all of the other phenomena that were observed on that watershed day.In her 500-page, 2010 book Where Did the Towers Go? Evidence of Directed Free-Energy Technology on 9/11 , Wood details her forensic study of every piece of publicly available evidence. She doesn't engage in formulating theories; rather, she arrives at solid conclusions based on facts.Wood uses hundreds of diagrams, photographs, mathematical calculations, eye-witness accounts and references to do so. You can see for yourself - you can order copies of her book here Her website drjudywood.com summarizes this. For example, there is a lot of detail about her 2007 lawsuit on this page of her website. (In the suit she requested that the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology [NIST] correct its fundamentally flawed, fall 2005, report on what happened on 9/11/.)Among the most striking images in her book are those of the holes left where the buildings had been. They're on, among others, pages 20, 39, 62, 137 and 143, and almost all of the pages of chapters 9 and 10.I first heard of Wood about 15 years ago. But when I asked a more knowledgeable friend of mine about her, he said she'd been discredited. I believed him and didn't look into it myself.But then in mid-March 2021 I was contacted by Andrew Johnson. He's volunteered tens of thousands of hours since 2004 to help Wood counter misinformation about her work (by, among many other things, being the main person responsible for distributing her book).Johnson emailed me because he'd read some of my articles. He recognized that I, like he and Wood, try to seek the truth no matter which 'side' of an issue it falls on.We spoke on the phone and a few weeks later he mailed me Wood's book. (I paid him back for it.)I immediately read the book. Wood - a former professor of mechanical engineering who has a BS in civil engineering, an MS in engineering mechanics and a PhD in materials engineering science - leaves few if any stones unturned in examining what happened that day.Unfortunately, groups such as Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth and high-profile people like Greg Jenkins (a former member of Scholars for 9/11 Truth ) make erroneous assumptions and ignore many pieces of evidence. They also ' debunk ' Wood, by twisting information and hiding facts."For the alternative hypotheses such as planes flying into the building, controlled demolition or mini-nukes to hold up, you have to keep the dustification covered up. And you have to keep the lack of debris covered up," Johnson told me in a telephone interview. "Instead, you have to claim that the debris was spread over a wide area or had collapsed into the area under the towers. You also have to claim that the twisted metal of the steel beams was caused by heating it a great deal, and that the toasted cars were damaged by very hot substances. In other words, you have to cover up the fact that that happened without much heat being present."I've pasted at the bottom of this article a table Wood uses to summarize her conclusions. It shows that only directed free energy - cold, directed energy to be exact - accounts for the main phenomena that took place on 9/11. (I'll discuss in a future article the tritium and ionizing radiation.) The other explanations account for none, or only one or two, of those phenomena.For example, as Wood details in Chapter 5, there wasn't significant damage to the 'bathtub.' This is the 70-foot-deep, concrete retaining basin below the water table and around the foundations of the buildings (WTC1, 2, 3 and 6) that were located in the west half of the WTC plaza.The bathtub could not have remained mostly intact if hundreds of thousands of tons of rubble had fallen into it, with the accompanying seismic impact on the bedrock beneath it.But it received only relatively minor damage. Therefore very little water from the Hudson River entered the main basin or the adjoining train tunnels in the smaller basin underneath the east side of the WTC plaza.And as Wood observes in Chapter 17 (on page 110), "everything that goes 'boom' is not necessarily a bomb." For example, there were eye-witness accounts of firefighters' oxygen tanks exploding in the WTC area. Therefore that's the most likely explanation for the minor explosions that occurred that day.Chapter 8 is on dustification. It's full of photos and eyewitness accounts of steel core columns and huge concrete blocks turning into dust while aloft.Also notably, the volume of dust coating the ground and people in the area of the WTC plaza was far larger than would have resulted from the towers collapsing by gravity, explosions or controlled demolition.Moreover, many eyewitness firefighters described the area becoming enveloped with white dust so thick that the sunlight was blocked for a few minutes. Their eyes, mouths, noses and lungs rapidly clogged with the gritty, dense dust.A typical account is from Deputy Chief Medical Officer David Prezant (page 156).Large volumes of the fine dust floated upwards as the towers vanished, gradually reaching the upper atmosphere (see Chapter 14).About 1,400 cars and other types of vehicles were 'toasted' on 9/11 -- some as far as 1,000 feet from the WTC plaza. Wood focuses on them in Chapter 11.The most logical explanation for all of this, using the currently available public information, is the "Tesla-Hutchison Effect.' It harnesses naturally occurring ('free') energy forces.In Chapter 17 Wood describes the similarities between how the Hutchinson Effect changes matter and what happened to the toasted cars and to various materials from the WTC buildings."I use the Hutchison [E]ffect as an illustrative example or model of what kinds of known extraordinary effects can result from electromagnetic interference," Wood writes on page 356 [italics in the original]. "I use Hutchison's work also because a great deal of information is available about it, especially on the internet."The name of this effect comes from two men, one of whom is Nikola Tesla. He was a Serbian inventor and experimental scientist. Tesla is famous for having made many advances in mechanical and electrical engineering.John Hutchison is a Canadian who, based on the discoveries of Tesla and others, has been increasing the understanding of the interplay between magnetism, gravity, radio waves and electricity. Decades ago Hutchinson discovered, while trying to duplicate some of Tesla's experiments, that weak magnetic fields can be used to steer electrostatic fields.Hutchison is agnostic about who he works with and how the findings are used. He's given demonstrations to and/or collaborated with, among others, industry, NASA, the Canadian Department of National Defense, US military, the Pentagon and Los Alamos National Labs.Most of the resultant discoveries are classified. But there also have been many media re ports on his experiments by journalists who witnessed them first-hand.Wood's old website has material on the Hutchinson Effect and on Hutchinson - https://www.drjudywood.com/oldindex.htm Hutchinson's own website is http://www.johnkhutchison.com/ . There are documents on it such his sworn affidavit in support of Wood's NIST-related lawsuit. In it, Hutchison states, among other things, that (page 3),There also are th ese documents on his website by other observers. They provide details of: the equipment he's used to create the Hutchison Effect, including Tesla coils; the phenomena his effect causes; and hypotheses about how and why these occur.Andrew Johnson's website checktheevidence.com also has a lot of relevant material. For example there is a radio interview of Wood and Hutchinson . There is this interview of retired U.S. Army Colonel John Alexander in which he describes Hutchison's work. And Johnson has written two books on Wood's work - you can download them for free from this page on his website.In her book, Wood amasses additional evidence supporting her conclusion. For example, in Chapter 19 she documents a very significant geomagnetic event that occurred on 9/11: between 8:20 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. that day the earth's magnetic field fluctuated wildly.Overall, Wood's work answers several key questions about what happened on that September day 20 years ago.But many puzzles remain.I'll try to answer those questions in a future article.Table Created by Judy Wood Comparing Different Proposed Mechanisms for Destruction of Twin Towers on 9/11 (reproduced here with Wood's permission)After obtaining an MSc in molecular biology from the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Calgary, Rosemary Frei became a freelance writer. For the next 22 years she was a medical writer and journalist. She pivoted again in early 2016 to full-time, independent activism and investigative journalism. Her website is