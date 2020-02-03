An army of drones has been deployed in China to spray disinfectant over villages and cities that have been hit by coronavirus.It is thought that the airborne devices are currently being used in the coastal provinces of Jilin, Shandong and Zhejiang.Footage has captured the drones hovering several metres above the ground as disinfectant liquid is sprayed from the underside of each machine.Similarly, agricultural and police patrol drones have been repurposed in China's south-western Sichuan Province to release disinfectant in areas not otherwise easily accessible such as roofs, gardens, skyscrapers and gated communities.Crop protection officer Qin Chunhong, from the village of Longfu, Sichuan, reportedly disinfected his village on January 30 using his own drone.He said: 'Drones can cover a much wider area and achieve very good disease prevention results.At least 213 people with the virus are now confirmed to have died and more than 9,800 have been infected in at least 24 countries and regions - a death rate of around two per cent.The respiratory disease presenting with similar symptoms to pneumonia is now a global health crisis, the World Health Organization declared yesterday.The highly contagious virus, which can cause pneumonia, is spread with a cough or sneeze.But it may also be spread on surfaces such as tables or hand rails on public transport - which makes it an extremely contagious infection.There is no cure for human coronaviruses but people can reduce their risk of infection by keeping their hands clean.