© REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

China has suffered its deadliest day since the coronavirus outbreak began, with 38 related deaths recorded. The World Health Organization (WHO) is set to discuss declaring a global health emergency.Thirty-eight new deaths in China were reported over the last 24 hours, marking the deadliest day since the outbreak began in Wuhan.The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in China has jumped to 7,711, while an additional 81,000 people are under observation.While trying to curb the epidemic, Beijing has put 16 cities on lockdown, in what has essentially become a quarantine of tens of millions of citizens.On Thursday, India and Philippines confirmed their first cases of the coronavirus, adding to the list of more than a dozen nations worldwide who are now treating infected patients.Japan confirmed on Thursday that three citizens evacuated from Wuhan have tested positive for the coronavirus, even though two of them showed no symptoms at the time. It is suspected that, of the eleven confirmed cases in Japan, two people became victims of human-to-human transmission: a tour guide and bus driver, who have not visited China recently but who came into contact with a group of tourists from Wuhan."We are in a truly new situation," Japanese Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said.Although initially hesitant to declare the coronavirus outbreak an international emergency, leaders of the WHO will convene a meeting on Thursday to decide whether the crisis is grave enough. If they agree that it is, the epidemic will receive global health emergency status.Reports of human-to-human transmission of the virus in three countries - Japan, Germany and Vietnam - have prompted the agency to reconsider its global implications."This potential for further global spread is why I called the EC [Emergency Committee]," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote in a tweet.