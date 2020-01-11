[In the situation] that we take one of theirs now that they've got one of ours — who should we consider to take out in the context of America? Think about it. Are we supposed to take out Spiderman and SpongeBob? They don't have any heroes. We have a country in front of us with a large population and a large landmass, but it doesn't have any heroes. All of their heroes are cartoon characters - they're all fictional.Can anyone argue with that? Can anyone name an American soldier of any rank in recent decades who saved large numbers of civilians from terrorists? Someone who really stands out?
I'll wager that when you think about American troops in the Middle East, the things that come to mind are along the lines of: troops abusing and sexually humiliating prisoners at the Abu Ghraib prison in Iraq, troops setting fire to Iraqis, troops raping a 14-year-old girl and killing her and her family afterwards, throwing a puppy off a cliff in Iraq, killing Afghan civilians and collecting fingers as trophies... and other similar, horrifying, stories.
It should be said, however, that not all US troops are ruthless psychopaths. Many have witnessed and exposed the truth that they were the terrorists, and some have come forward as anti-war activists.
Former Abu Ghraib US interrogator Eric Fair said four years ago:
We hurt people, and not just physically. We destroyed them emotionally, and...I think at the very least it's a just punishment for us that we suffer some of those consequences, too. [...] I made horrible mistakes. I have a responsibility to confess those things openly. [...] I think that the minute you violate another human being's will, as Americans, we have an obligation to call that torture.Henry Kissinger once said: "Military men are just dumb, stupid animals to be used as pawns in foreign policy." This is the type of thinking the likes of the Obamas, Clintons, Bush, CIA, Deep State, and the military-industrial complex still engage in. Remember what Hillary said about the Benghazi deaths (US envoy to Libya, Christopher Stevens, and three other officials): "What difference, at this point, does it make? It is our job to figure out what happened and do everything we can to prevent it from ever happening again, senator." People like Clinton don't care about American lives, or any lives for that matter (save their own). See this little video on Twitter with 16.1 million views and growing...:
American troops are sent to areas to support 'rebels' who are actually Islamic terrorists groups created and funded by the US themselves and their allies, or to fight the army of a democratically elected leader who is painted as a 'dictator' by the Western mainstream media. They are not there to protect the US, they are there to plunder and terrorize, and troops with their hearts in the right place find this out soon enough.
And when it comes to Trump, well, it does appear he knows about wars based on lies and doesn't hold back when it suits him:
And as you can read on our SOTT's Twitter page:
Before his Presidency, Trump had no idea who Soleimani was, and likely received wrong intel about him before he gave the green light to assassinate him. As far as 'bringing the troops home' goes, Trump had the opportunity to abide by the latest Iraqi government's request for all US troops to leave Iraq, but as most people should know by now, presidents of the great US of A do not hold all the power. The US is stayin'. The PTB can't risk losing influence in the Middle East, now can they? After all, who's going to protect all that oil?
Considering all the above, the Iranian cleric Moradi was right, the US doesn't have any heroes today, at least not in the military. How can they when the entire US military apparatus operates on lies. A US soldier of the highest rank may carry countless marksmanship badges, but it won't be because he saved innocent lives, unlike Soleimani. Truth be told, Soleimani would probably have said that he doesn't consider himself a hero at all, and that he was simply doing what was expected of him as a general; to protect the interests of the Iranian people to the best of his ability. In the era in which Soleimani lived, that involved fighting evil in a real way. As noted, that evil was primarily the work of the American empire. Maybe that's why America has no heroes.