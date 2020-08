Investigative reporter Millie Weaver and her husband have reportedly, sending Conservative Twitter into theory overdrive.Weaver's "arrest" at the couple's home - which has yet to be confirmed by authorities - was initially reported by Infowars on Friday, shortly after the YouTube premiere of her documentary film ShadowGate. The film purports toVideo of the couple's apparent arrest, shot by Weaver herself, was posted to Twitter by her Infowars colleague Adan Salazar, opening on Weaver asking in disbelief if "a grand jury indicted [her]."She and her husband Gavin Wince were then supposedly taken into custody after being informedThe clip ends abruptly with Weaver urging viewers to "please share this."Rumors soon emerged that the "burglary" concerned alleged theft of government documents related to the film, but no official confirmation has so far been released.According to Google whistleblower Zach Vorhies,. Her Twitter account @Tore_Says was reportedly suspended immediately thereafter.Tore soon resurfaced on another account, however,"We will EXPOSE every single person involved who used a DRUG ADDICT to frame millie," the whistleblower tweeted. In another tweet, she claimed the state's justice system databases had simultaneously "crashed," preventing her from finding out more information on Weaver's case.Read the rest here