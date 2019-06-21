The disease is called environMENTALism. A person (male/female/gender fluid, or partially solid) who catches this takes on the persona of an environMENTAList.
How to identify an environMENTAList?
Those displaying advanced symptoms often gather in large groups, drink soy-shakes, bang drums out of tune and repeat various illogical mantras, such as "climate change is real", "stop cows farting", "rebel for life" and - occasionally, paradoxically - "don't have children... save the planet for future generations!"
They often wear self-righteous expressions, together with overalls (for serious laying down they call 'die-ins', or glue play) or vibrant ethnic-looking clothes (usually made in Bangladesh, which is a long way away, so the pollution it generates is their problem). Delusional and fanatical, in very severe cases some are compelled to glue their breasts to roads, apparently in the belief that this synchronizes one's heart-beat with Mother Earth.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said of recent gatherings of environMENTALists in London,
"It went off according to plan. The environMENTALists enjoyed the huge media attention, we got lots of overtime and the politicians got a welcome respite from Brexit. So good value really for £7.5m."Nearly 1,200 environMENTALists were arrested during 11 days of protests, though most were freed half an hour later after sharing their nut roasts or teaching Met officers some tai chi - several of whom reported back injuries after prolonged periods of standing around during the protests watching the UK capital's traffic grind to a halt.
As environMENTALism is highly contagious, avoid contact wherever possible.
Health warning!
Do not attempt to engage in rational conversation with an environMENTAList, especially in a group setting. You may end up dazzled by virtue-signalling, deafened by meaningless soundbites, or even have soy milk thrown at you.
And whatever you do, do NOT broach the following topics with them - they contain trigger words and phrases that will hurt their brains and cause them to scream at the sky:
- "Ever heard of the Global Warming Petition Project... 31,000 scientists?" - (Over 31K scientists sign a petition against the global warming agenda)
- "About saving the children's future... let's talk about crop failures now" - (A Global Food Disaster is in The Making)
- "The new Suffragettes... really!... anti-capitalism and anti-human agenda?" - (George Monbiot, Extinction Rebellion And The Madmen Who Want to Wreck Civilization)
- "About the Green New Deal... 'sustainability' does sound sexy, but..." - (Beware Agenda 21 And Its Green New Deal: Plundering The World Under The Guise of 'Sustainable Development')
- "About the science being settled, have you ever heard of Galileo?" - (Is the science settled on climate change? Not even close!)
- "How about focusing on important environmental issues that we do contribute to like our use of plastics, acquiescing to 5G...." - (Environmental epidemiologist: We are guinea pigs in a worldwide experiment on microplastics)
- "Mainstream media's climate change language is rather... alarming!" - (The Guardian Officially Goes Full Climate Alarmist Language)
- "Renewable energy can save the planet... not!" - (Climate Science and the Myths of Renewable Energy - FOS Steve Goreham)
- "About the 97% consensus...." - (97% climate change consensus? Meteorologists don't think so)
- "About carbon dioxide... natural trace gas... 0.04% concentration...." - (This 3-minute video puts carbon dioxide into perspective)
- "Weather is becoming more extreme... you know that big yellow blob in the sky... heard of the Grand Solar Minimum?" - (SOTT Earth Changes Summary - May 2019: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs)
- "Climate is changing... part of natural historical cycles?" - (Historical Cycles: Are we doomed to repeat the past?)
- "Veganism can save the planet... not!" - (No, George Monbiot, Dropping Meat and Dairy Will Not Reduce Your Impact on the Earth)
- "Eh, Earth is actually cooling not 'warming'" - (Earth undergoing unexplained major cooling event - scientists ignore it)
- "So you really do believe the science is settled... are you familiar with 'cognitive dissonance'?" - (Tucker Carlson induces cognitive dissonance in Bill Nye the Science Guy over climate change)
- "Eh, about rising CO2 levels" - (Volcanic eruptions, rising CO2, boiling oceans, and why man-made global warming is not even wrong)
- "About pollution..." - (Pollution in Pre-Industrial Europe)
- "Ramp up the fear... by rebranding" - ('Global warming' not scary enough - alarmists rebrand to 'climate crisis')
- "Could the climate crisis... be motivated by economic/political control, anybody?" - (Dr. Tim Ball: A new approach to explaining the big lie of 'climate crises' is needed)
- "You say you're rebelling against 'the system'... but are you really?" - (Youth Strike Movement For Climate Change is an Immensely Deceptive Globalist Propaganda Campaign)
- "Could solar cycles have anything to do with our climate changing?" - (Professor Valentina Zharkova explains and confirms why a "Super" Grand Solar Minimum is upon us)
- "Just saying, there are no SUVs on Mars...." - (Solar-system-wide climate change: Astronomy in need of major re-write as 1,000 km high dust clouds and spectacular auroras discovered on Mars)
- "16-year-old English schoolboy talks climate change common sense... no sign of Pope or politicians though" - (Teenage climate-change protestors have no idea what they're protesting)
- "A 16-year-old schoolgirl v reputable scientist..." - (The cult of Greta Thunberg - child crusader of the eco-warriors)
But how did EnvironMENTALism originate and spread?
Historic phases of environMENTALism
Phase 1: The virus first appeared in the 1970s - The Dark Story Behind 'Man-Made Global Warming', Those Who Created it - And Why
Phase 2: It spread throughout the next two decades by a process known as IPCC.
Phase 3: The strain mutated in 2006, fueled by a convenient lie and a huge increase in hot air - not carbon dioxide however.
Phase 5: A global environMENTALism pandemic is underway and the illness is widespread. Alternative media sources and immune scientists are actively working to curtail the spread of the disease using critical thinking, objective analysis and deprogramming measures (see below).
EnvironMENTALism is caused by ignorance and fear - the only known antidote is truth. And humor.
EnvironMENTALism - The 3-step treatment plan
The following 3-step plan should only be offered to those showing remnants of common sense and aspiration to think for themselves. Alas, most have been so indoctrinated by government experts, mainstream media, educational facilities and NGOs, they are unlikely to recover sensibility. Even when presented with unbiased, scientific data showing that man-made global warming, aka climate change, aka climate crisis, aka climate emergency is a fallacy, the resulting cognitive dissonance they undergo only strengthens their belief.
1. Psychology
None of us are as smart as we may think. Having a greater understanding of your cognitive biases can enable you to make more informed decisions.
- Thirty-two tips for navigating a society that is full of propaganda and manipulation
- The Truth Perspective: You are not so smart - understanding our cognitive biases
"Knowing others is intelligence; knowing yourself is true wisdom. Mastering others is strength; mastering yourself is true power."
~ Lao Tzu
Fake news? Real news? Is it biased or objective? Where do you get your information from, mainstream or alternative media?
- 6 Corporations Control 90% Of The Media In America
- Top 10 sources of alternative media list (guess who came in the #2 spot?)
"The people will believe what the media tells them they believe."3. Critical thinking
~ George Orwell
Apply lessons learned from steps 1 and 2 above. Read, listen, think, learn, repeat.
Spend just over 30 minutes listening to a real scientist and a sensible environmentalist (not to be confused for the afflicted version) on the issue of climate change.
Spend time reading material from diverse sources that consider all the data concerning climate, the history of civilization and modern society - not just that presented by those with narrow, vested interest - pecuniary or ideological - in engaging you as an activist in their schemes.
For starters, David DuByne of YouTube channel Adapt 2030 recently had a two-part discussion with Laura Knight-Jadczyk and Pierre Lescaudron, authors of Earth Changes and the Human Cosmic Connection: The Secret History of the World.
See here for Part 1 and Part 2.
Apply lessons learned from steps 1 and 2 above. Read, listen, think, learn, repeat.
"All truth passes through three stages. First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as being self-evident."
~ Arthur Schopenhauer