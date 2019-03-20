Whose Idea Was It?

Who Coordinated the Strike?

What Were The Children Marching For?

Firstly to steal as much money as possible from tax payers and secondly to hand central control of all Earth's natural resources to privately owned corporations and their major shareholders.

They are being deliberately misled.

Who Funded the Child Protest and Why?

