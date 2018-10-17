2

"There is no convincing scientific evidence that human release of carbon dioxide, methane, or other greenhouse gasses is causing or will, in the foreseeable future, cause catastrophic heating of the Earth's atmosphere and disruption of the Earth's climate. Moreover, there is substantial scientific evidence that increases in atmospheric carbon dioxide produce many beneficial effects upon the natural plant and animal environments of the Earth."

'Chicken Little'

"In essence, the Earth has been given a 10-year survival warning regularly for the last fifty or so years. ...Our post-modern period of climate change angst can probably be traced back to the late-1960s...By 1973, and the 'global cooling' scare, it was in full swing, with predictions of the imminent collapse of the world within ten to twenty years...Environmentalists were warning that, by the year 2000, the population of the US would have fallen to only 22 million. In 1987, the scare abruptly changed to 'global warming', and the IPCC (the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) was established (1988)..."

Flawed Data

Malthusian Maurice Strong

to prevent rise of independent industrial rivals

The real enemy, then, is humanity itself

"an implausible conjecture backed by false evidence, repeated incessantly, has become 'knowledge,' used to promote the overturn of industrial

civilization

."

F. William Engdahl is strategic risk consultant and lecturer, he holds a degree in politics from Princeton University and is a best-selling author on oil and geopolitics, exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook."