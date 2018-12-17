maunder minimum frozen river thames london
Steve Goreham is a speaker, an author, a researcher on environmental issues, and an independent columnist. He's the Executive Director of the Climate Science Coalition of America, a non-political association dedicated to informing about the realities of climate science and energy economics. Steve gave this presentation at the Friends of Science 'Climate Dogma Exposed' event in Calgary on May 9th 2017. He says "contrary to what your political leader, professor, and newspaper tell you, global warming is dominated by natural factors. As a result, thousands of climate and energy laws across hundreds of nations, all summed together, are not going to have a measurable effect on Earth's temperatures."