Since the beginning of recorded history there have been end of the world predictions. In recent years we have had radio preachers, politicians and scientists declare with certainty that the world would soon end, either because of our decadent lifestyle, or because of "global warming," now known as "climate change."Responses to these Chicken Little declarations have ranged from people hiding in caves to the most recent announcement by Costco that it has a doomsday meal kit for sale. The cost is $6,000. The online listing says the kit contains 36,000 servings of food that will feed a family of four for one year.Marc Morano's new book "The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change" (Regnery Publishing) is just in time to refute the argument that "climate change" will destroy all life on Earth.In the book's foreword, the late John Coleman, who was a meteorologist, TV weatherman and co-founder of The Weather Channel, writes:Coleman then gets to the heart of the issue: "Among the facts revealed in Morano's book are these: The world spends $1 billion a day to "prevent" global warming; A UN scientist says the "97 percent consensus" on global warming was "pulled from thin air," presumably hot air from many politicians; scientific organizations claim climate change 'consensus,' but have not polled their members; climate policies are not helping, but "crushing the world's poor"; The Paris climate accord theoretically postpones global warming by just four years, but will cost $100 trillion if fully implemented; climate change has been blamed for prostitution, barroom brawls, airplane turbulence and war; one climate activist is quoted as saying we should "protect our kids by not having them"; recent "hottest year" claims are based on statistically meaningless year-to-year differences; Antarctica is actually gaining, not losing ice; carbon dioxide levels today are 10 times lower than in some past Ice Ages.Real scientists who specialize in climate and related fields are quoted in the book. These are voices we rarely, if ever, see mentioned in the mainstream mediaRead this book and you will become an informed climate change denier, armed with arguments and facts to counter the propaganda being pushed by climate change fanatics. It will also save you $6,000 the next time you visit Costco.