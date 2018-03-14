Beaufort gyre
Let's just assume humans are melting the arctic: it is only at a faster pace than what happens every cycle, and somehow leads to an ice age.

They keep talking about runaway warming but that isn't what Earth does. This video was an attempt to use ONLY the mainstream science and demonstrate that you don't need to be a conspiracy theorist or a "denier" to believe cooling is coming... you just need to believe in mainstream science :)

Isn't that even more fun than doing it the usual way?


Background Documentary: Energy from Space | The Shift Has Begun

Hot Bomb [until the ice melts]

Cold Bomb

For a ton of great videos, click here and find the playlists at the bottom of the page!

Facebook