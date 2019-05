© FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP/Getty Images

Since the expressions "global warming" and "climate change" do not frighten people enough, activists are proposing a shift in language to "climate crisis" or "environmental collapse," with the help of advertising consultants.Enter SPARK Neuro, an advertising consulting firm that measures physiological data such as brain activity and palm sweat to quantify people's emotional reactions to stimuli.SPARK Neuro fixed electroencephalography (EEG) devices to the heads of 120 volunteers to gauge the electrical activity coming from their brains. At the same time, a webcam monitored their facial expressions and sensors on their fingers recorded the sweat produced by heightened emotions.The group, which was evenly divided among Republicans, Democrats, and Independents, listened to audio recordings of six different climate phrases. "Global warming" and "climate change" performed the worst, beaten hands down by "climate crisis," "environmental destruction," "weather destabilization," and "environmental collapse."In its study, Spark said it was looking for a "sweet spot" that provoked a response but did not backfire by driving people over the edge."A successful candidate's aim is to broaden the conversation around an issue with words that spark interest on both ends of the political spectrum... while avoiding overstating the problem," it declared.