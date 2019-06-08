May 2019 became yet another portent of what may be to come in the not so distant future for most of the world: sheets of rain, floods, massive hail, plunging temperatures, unseasonalable snow, damaged and failed crops, significant earthquakes, tornados and more volcano eruptions.
Heavy rains and widespread floods hit most of the US Midwest, parts of Europe, Asia and the Middle East.
In the US, the Mississippi river overflowed due to heavy rains, breaking historical records. At least three people died, and tens of thousands have been displaced.
In Europe, Germany and Austria received over 1 month's worth of rain that flooded streets and disrupted travel. While the Middle East saw flash floods leaving dozens dead, houses destroyed and streets wiped out. In China torrential rains turned deadly with over 200,000 affected.
Unseasonable snow also continued in May, with heavy blankets covering the Midwest and western US, with parts of Europe also affected, resulting in delayed planting and damaged crops. Meanwhile in Australia early snow falls dumped snow right across the country.
The Ring of Fire remained active this May with increased volcanic activity and a 6.2 Mag earthquake in El Salvador sparking panic and tsunami warnings. Peru was also rocked by a huge 8.0 Mag earthquake that was felt as far as Brazil, leaving one dead and several injured.
All that, and more, in this month's SOTT Earth Changes Summary...
Check it out on Sott.net's Vimeo channel:
Music used: 'Escape from the Temple' by Per Kiilstofte. Licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 InternationalTo understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it's taking place now:
Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.
You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to:
Comment:
Check out the other recent releases: