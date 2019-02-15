After months of copious precipitation and record breaking floods around the world, water is now falling as snow over the Northern Hemisphere.
Winter storm Gaia slammed 30% of the US, forcing road closures, flight delays, suspension of activities, and crop loses.
But that wasn't all. What was once a rarity, the "polar vortex" has split into 3 fronts plunging temperatures in Canada, the US, Europe and Asia well into sub-zero ranges. The northern US reached a record -48°C, disrupting normal life and all-time record snowfall in Chicago and St. Louise wreak havoc, stretching the cities to their limits. A sign of what is to come?
Central Europe and parts of the west were also blanketed by snow as records kept coming. So much so that it's now becoming the new 'normal.'
About 25 km above the Barents Sea in northern Scandinavia, temperatures reached a bone chilling -91°C, while 2 meters of snow buried parts of Italy and Austria. The cold temperatures forced the German government to declare a state of emergency, meanwhile the forests of Romania were also buried under meters of snow.
Asia and the Middle East also received their share of record snow; China reported record crop loses, Jordan, Iran and Lebanon were paralyzed by snow and cold temperatures, and northwestern Tunisia was forced to close 31 roads.
While parts of the Northern Hemisphere were experiencing record cold, Australia went through its hottest month on record - demonstrating the global effects of changes in the jet stream due to the solar minimum.
The accumulation of ice crystals in the upper atmosphere continue to cause 'portents in the sky' and facilitate electrical phenomena...
In addition to the property damage and loss of life, the extreme weather is crippling crop and livestock production. Along with it we will continue to see food prices rise around the world.
Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
