At the risk of sounding repetitive, October this year was, yet again, a month of major and destructive amounts of precipitation across the globe. At this point, the intensity and frequency of rainfall (often including hail) in so many places is getting a little worrying. From Asia to the Americas to Africa, Europe and the Middle East, towns, cities and villages in all these areas experienced massive downpours in just a few hours that destroyed property and took lives.
Winter also arrived early this month in many places, with the European Alps, the Canadian and US Rockies (including further south in Arizona), China, South Korea, Pakistan and India all receiving unusually large amounts of the white stuff. As usual, there were meteorites/fireballs aplenty and, of course, the increasingly common sinkholes made their appearance, in one instance killing two people. For residents of Florida, October was marked by the arrival of Hurricane Michael with 155mph (250kmph) winds while Cyclone Titli hit the Indian coast leaving 17 people dead and 300,000 evacuated. All in all, it was yet another month of 'climate' madness on the big blue marble - matched only, you might say, by the political madness that appears to have taken hold of the minds of many people.
