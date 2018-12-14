Seismic activity and other geological phenomena increased in November. A 6.3 degree earthquake in Iran and a 7.0 in Anchorage, Alaska, to mention the most significant. Meanwhile, volcanoes in Guatemala, Russia, Mexico, and Italy all sprung into action and India and Saudi Arabia were affected by huge earth cracks that are becoming more common around the world. The earth appears to be 'opening up'.
Heavy rain, floods and big hail have become the new normal - even in some countries' dry season - causing hundreds of deaths this month, failed crops and infrastructure damage. Kuwait, Vietnam and Sydney paid a heavy toll, but the Middle East and Italy were the most affected. Record extreme weather did serious damage to Italy with hurricane like wind gusts, fiery storms and heavy floods causing the death of 30 and heavy damage to crops and entire forests destroyed.
The sheets of rain that have been falling have also been causing liquefaction of the soil that has provoked landslides in Panama, Costa Rica, Brazil , Peru and Ecuador, to name just a few. Much of the downpours - in combination with increasingly low temperatures caused by the solar minimum - also caused heavy early snowfalls that surprised many.
Meteor fireballs also gave us quite an spectacle this month, but in a rather unusual event, four meteor fireballs blazed over southern Spain, two of them sighted within 2 hours.
To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it's taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection.
