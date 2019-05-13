As the solar minimum intensifies, temperatures plummet. Unusually cold April temperatures affected more than 100 million people just in the US as the planting season took a serious hit around the world. The result is that farmers are going bankrupt in the US while in North Korea and China food production is suffering massive loses.
Spain, Portugal, Italy and Germany were also hit by unseasonable snowfalls, meanwhile French vineyards froze, compromising this year's wine production. Africa was also hit by unusually low temperatures with Algeria and Morocco covered in snow this month. In the Southern Hemisphere, Western Australia had the coldest April day ever due to a huge antarctic front. The cold also interfered with wheat production in the country, with harvests hitting an 11 year low.
Record rain and floods in the Middle East not only promoted desert blooms at a very odd time of the year, but also wreaked havoc on the human population with thousands displaced in Iran and Afghanistan.
Two mayor earthquakes hit this April, a 6.3 M in the Philippines that left eight people dead, and a 6.1 M in Taiwan that left 17 people injured.
Windstorms have also been intensifying in unusual places as the jet streams continues its chaotic meandering, both China and Pakistan suffered the consequences this month.
All that, and more, in this month's SOTT Earth Changes Summary...
Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
