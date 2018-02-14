racism
A new video from Vice News published Friday focuses on a healing retreats for "Women of Color" where participants can go to get away from white people.

The founder says that white people are so destructive that they "shouldn't even have passports."

The retreat is called the "Women of Color Healing Retreat" and takes place in Puerto Viejo, Costa Rica. Vice News notes that it "specifically banned white people."

The narrator notes that one attendee "needed a break - from white people."

The founder, Andrea X, expressed the opinion that white people - but white Americans specifically, shouldn't be allowed to have passports or travel.

"I have no tips for a white person" she said. "My tip to white people is to let us have our space, let us have our room, and go hang out with other white people. We're okay. You know, you've done enough damage."

Andrea X also says that she "decided one day to just eliminate white people from my personal life" due to "microaggressions" and "passive-aggressiveness."

"And ever since then, my life has been way more breezy," she said.

The video also specifically notes that more black women are choosing to come to this retreat due to the current American political climate under President Trump.