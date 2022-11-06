© The Associated Press



A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan's parents and young children caused no injuries but has placed "tremendous stress" on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan's mother said.A recent shooting at the Hickory, North Carolina, residence of GOP congressional candidate Pat Harrigan's parents and young children caused no injuries but placed "tremendous stress" on the family in the final weeks of his campaign, Harrigan's mother said Thursday.Harrigan, a firearms manufacturer and U.S. Army Special Forces veteran, is running against Democratic state Sen. Jeff Jackson for an open U.S. House seat in North Carolina's new 14th District based in western Charlotte. The left-leaning district emerged from a lengthy redistricting battle during which North Carolina redrew its congressional map to account for the additional seat it was awarded following the 2020 census.Political analysts say the 2022 map favors Republicans in seven of the state's 14 districts and favors Democrats in six, with one toss-up district in the Raleigh suburbs."It's just disconcerting, especially with the children there," Marla Harrigan told the AP. "This campaign is so stressful, and we feel so badly for our son because, you know, he's terribly stressed about his children ... and now they're gone, they're not with their parents and it's just very, very disruptive."Hickory Police Department spokesperson Kristen Hart said the department has not made arrests related to the incident and that the investigation is ongoing."I'm focused on fixing the economy, lowering prices and keeping our streets safe," Harrigan said in a statement Thursday. "And it'll take more than a bullet and death threats to knock this Green Beret off that mission."___Hannah Schoenbaum is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter at @H_Schoenbaum.