PEACE ENFORCEMENT IN REGION

DENAZIFICATION AND DEMILITARIZATION OF UKRAINE

PROTECTION OF DPR AND LPR RESIDENTS FROM KIEV'S MILITARY AGGRESSION

"Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action."



"The People's Republics of Donbass turned to Russia with a request for help. In this regard, in accordance with Article 51, part 7 of the UN Charter, with the sanction of the Federation Council and in pursuance of the friendship treaties ratified by the Federal Assembly and mutual assistance with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, I have decided to conduct a special military operation."

Airspace all over Ukraine has been restricted for civil flights, according to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) distributed by local agencies and airport operators

Local media and sources report 'explosions' in southern, eastern and central Ukraine. It seems that Russia have may conducted precise strikes on military infrastructure, weapon depots and command centers of the Kiev regime. (These reports are yet to be officially confirmed)

Local outlets from DPR and LPR also report that artillery units have been active at the contact line.

Early on February 24, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has officially launched a special operation to enforce peace in Ukraine.According to the televised speech of the Russian leader, the goal of the operation is to protect LPR and DPR residents (earlier DPR and LPR officially requested military help from Moscow) as well as demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.Putin emphasized that the goal of the operation is "is to protect people who have been subjected to abuse,, and for this we will seek to demilitarize and deNazify Ukraine, as well as bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful residents, including citizens of the Russian Federation," Putin said.