GOALS:
- PEACE ENFORCEMENT IN REGION
- DENAZIFICATION AND DEMILITARIZATION OF UKRAINE
- PROTECTION OF DPR AND LPR RESIDENTS FROM KIEV'S MILITARY AGGRESSION
Early on February 24, President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia has officially launched a special operation to enforce peace in Ukraine.
According to the televised speech of the Russian leader, the goal of the operation is to protect LPR and DPR residents (earlier DPR and LPR officially requested military help from Moscow) as well as demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine.
"Circumstances require us to take decisive and immediate action."
"The People's Republics of Donbass turned to Russia with a request for help. In this regard, in accordance with Article 51, part 7 of the UN Charter, with the sanction of the Federation Council and in pursuance of the friendship treaties ratified by the Federal Assembly and mutual assistance with the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, I have decided to conduct a special military operation."
Putin emphasized that the goal of the operation is "is to protect people who have been subjected to abuse, genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years
, and for this we will seek to demilitarize and deNazify Ukraine, as well as bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against peaceful residents, including citizens of the Russian Federation," Putin said.
MEANWHILE:
- Airspace all over Ukraine has been restricted for civil flights, according to a notice to airmen (NOTAM) distributed by local agencies and airport operators
- Local media and sources report 'explosions' in southern, eastern and central Ukraine. It seems that Russia have may conducted precise strikes on military infrastructure, weapon depots and command centers of the Kiev regime. (These reports are yet to be officially confirmed)
- Local outlets from DPR and LPR also report that artillery units have been active at the contact line.
Comment:
Reports of explosions heard in Kiev, Kharkov, Mariupol, Slavyansk, Odessa, Vasilokovy, NovayaKakhovka, Borispol, etc...
These are the places in Ukraine where explosions have been reported so far.
As background to the timing of the launch of this massive military op, South Front writes:
When it became apparent that Western sanctions that followed failed to meet the promised level; of "Sanctions from Hell" as promised, the UAF began bombarding the territories east of the LOC in increasing intensity. This military escalation intensified against the backdrop of contradictory statements by Russian Foreign Ministry officials which began at approximately noon on February 22. Russian President Vladimir Putin later delivered a statement unequivocally clarifying the official Russian position regarding the sovereign borders of the two republics and the nature of the new treaties.
The tempo of bombardment on the part of the UAF then intensified up until the late evening and early morning hours of February 23. By the afternoon of that same day, units of the UAF attempted to breakthrough the front in several locations with the assistance of preparatory artillery bombardment with some success. This occurred prior to Russian military units being able to advance to defensive positions. By the early evening, the Ukrainian forces that has attempted to entrench themselves were dislodged and forced to retreat, apparently with the assistance of advanced Russian military units. Following these events, Ukrainian president Zelensky addressed the nation and enacted the closure of a number of airports as described.
There are unconfirmed reports that the entire Ukrainian navy
and air force
have been been effectively eliminated, and navy bases
taken control of.
"Before the aircraft enters, missiles destroy the air defense facilities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine throughout Ukraine"
Russian troops have reportedly
landed in Mariupol and Odessa. The U.S. and allies will impose "full-scale sanctions" tomorrow.
UPDATE:
Zelensky called a security council meeting (2 hours after the attacks started) to declare martial law
. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian armed forces are using precision weapons
to destroy Ukraine's military infrastructure, air defense sites, military airfields and aircraft - not cities
.
Looming drafts in the "West"? Time to put in my seminary application again I guess (here in Aus, seminary students are exempt from the draft)