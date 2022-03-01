Local Ukrainian authorities said Russian artillery hit residential districts of Kharkiv. Officials said at least 11 people were killed in Kharkiv, but at this point, nothing is confirmed. For their part, Russia denies that it is targeting residential areas.
Comment: So far, the only confirmed target was the regional administrative building in Kharkov, pictured above, which reportedly resulted in six injuries.
Russia hasn't confirmed its responsibility for the attack, however. As for residential areas:
Meanwhile, satellite images show a Russian military convoy north of Kyiv that is headed towards the city. Western media outlets are reporting that the convoy stretches 40 miles, but that number is not confirmed. Earlier reports said the convoy was only 3.25 miles long.
The convoy reportedly came within 17 miles of Kyiv on Monday, signaling that Russia could be preparing a major assault on the city.
Fighting has also continued near the southeastern port city of Mariupol in the Donetsk oblast. A militia spokesperson for the breakaway Donetsk People's Republic said early Tuesday that the Ukrainian forces are preparing "preparing provocations" in Mariupol, signaling a possible escalation in the region.
Comment: DRP announced two evacuation routes from the city for residents who wish to leave before the fighting starts in earnest.
Comment: Russia sent out a general warning to residents of Kiev that they were planning attacks on Ukrainian intel services infrastructure, urging residents to leave those areas. Scott Ritter commented:
Russia apparently doesn't understand how war is supposed to work (at least according to the American playbook). One of the strikes targeted a TV communications tower in Kiev, resulting in several (apparently civilian) casualties.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian military continues to indiscriminately shell Donbass: