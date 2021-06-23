Three persons were killed while three others sustained injuries after a landslide triggered by incessant rain fell over their house in Rolpa Municipality-9 in Rolpa District.The deceased have been identified as Pratima Budha (46), Sushila Budha (18), and Shyamkala Budha (16), informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Naresh Raj Subedi, at District Police Office, Rolpa.A team of police personnel under command of DSP Subedi had reached the site following the incident. According to police, the trio was sleeping inside their house when the debris from the landslide fell over, burying them under.Tikasingh Budha (40), Sunmaya Budha (45) and nine-year-old Shaktiman Budha, who were also sleeping in the same house managed to save themselves, added DSP Subedi.Among them, Sunmaya and Shaktiman sustained minor injuries, Subedi said.