At least 18 dead, 21 missing after floods and landslides in 26 districts of Nepal (UPDATE)
Thu, 17 Jun 2021 12:32 UTC
Disaster authorities in Nepal have reported over 70 incidents of rain damage, flooding and landslides since 15 June 2021. As many as 26 of Nepal's 77 districts have been affected.
Ten people died in recent flash flooding in a remote highland areas of nearby country Bhutan on 16 June 2021.
Nepal
As of early 17 June, 5 people have died, 19 were reported missing and 14 people were injured as a result of floods, landslides and heavy rainfall in Nepal. As many as 50 houses have been completely destroyed and dozens of others damaged.
The worst of the flooding struck in Helambu, Sindhupalchowk District, where 2 people have died, 6 injured and 15 reported as still missing. Flooding struck on 15 June 2021. Damage assessments are ongoing.
Other fatalities were reported in Ribdikot in Palpa District after a landslide on 15 June; in Machhapuchhre, Kaski District after flooding on the same day; and in Kisingh, Doti District after a landslide on 16 June.
People were reported missing in Chhatradev, Arghakhanchi District; Aarughat, Gorkha District; Mallarani in Pyuthan District; and in Temal in Kavrepalanchowk District after floods early on 17 June.
Flooding and heavy rainfall destroyed houses in Galyang, Shyanja District (8 houses destroyed); Madi in Kaski District (13); and Mandavi in Pyuthan District (4).
Heavy rain is still falling heavily in some areas. Ambapur in Dang Deukhuri District recorded 106.6 mm of rain in 24 hours to 17 June 2021. Kanyam in Ilam District recorded 61.6 mm and Rikhu in Dolakha District recorded 61.4 mm during the same period.
River levels had jumped to above the danger mark in 2 locations on 15 June. Since then levels across the country appear to be falling. As of 17 June Raughat Khola river at Raughat in Myagdi district was above warning (second highest) level.
Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, India
Water flowing downstream already appears to be making an impact on river levels in the neighbouring states of India. India's Central Water Commission (CWC) warned that the Gandak river was flowing above the danger mark at Khadda in Kushinagar District, Uttar Pradesh, and at Dumariaghat in Gopalganj District in the state of Bihar.
As of 17 June the Gandak stood at 62.95 metres at Dumariaghat, where the danger level is 62.20 metres.
Comment: Update: The Hindu reports on June 20:
Landslides and floods kill 18 in Nepal
Torrential rains battered Nepal last week, causing widespread flood and damage to critical infrastructure
At least 18 people have been killed due to landslides and floods triggered by heavy rain across Nepal last week, while 21 others went missing, police said on Sunday.
Torrential rains battered Nepal last week, causing widespread flood and damage to critical infrastructure. Officials said the excess rains had led to the rivers overflowing, which resulted in the widespread destruction.
Rescue and relief operations were being carried out by Nepal Police, the Army, and the Armed Police Force.
At least 18 people, including four women and three children, have been killed across Nepal last week, according to Nepal Police headquarters sources.
Four people were killed in landslides and flood in Sindhupal chowk district, 30-km east of Kathmandu, three killed in Doti and one each in Saptari, Kavre, Gorkha, Kaski, Arghakhachi, Palpa, Pyuthan, Jumla, Kalikot, Bajhang and Bajura districts, they said.
Twenty people went missing in Melamchi area of Sindhupalchowk district and one went missing from Bajura, police said.
Meanwhile, the Tatopani border point in Sindhupalchowk has been closed since Saturday, as roads in Larcha and Kodari Bazaar areas were damaged by the flooded Bhotekoshi river.
The dam of an under-construction bridge in Kanchanpur has been washed away by a flooded Mahakali river on Saturday night. A section of the motorable bridge over the river at Odali, Bhimdutta municipality-12 of the district was destroyed, said District Police Office spokesperson Amar Bahadur Thapa.
The floods have caused billions worth loss of properties in the country.
