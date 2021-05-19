© Shadi Jarar'Ah/APA Images



The Latest:

Gaza death toll hits 213, including 61 children and over 1,400 injuries, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health; 23 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank

Palestinians are staging the first general strike since 1936 across all of historic Palestine to protest Israeli strikes in Gaza and aggression in Jerusalem

across all of historic Palestine to protest Israeli strikes in Gaza and aggression in Jerusalem Politico reports Democrats have decided against a push to delay weapon sales to Israel

Eleven children killed in Gaza had been participating in Norwegian program to help them deal with trauma

The Norwegian Refugee Council confirmed today that 11 of over 60 children killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza over the last week were participating in its psycho-social programme aimed at helping them deal with trauma.



All of the children between 5 and 15 years old were killed in their homes in densely populated areas along with countless other relatives who died or received injuries.



"We are devastated to learn that 11 children we were helping with trauma were bombarded while they were at home and thought they were safe," said NRC's Secretary General Jan Egeland. "They are now gone, killed with their families, buried with their dreams and the nightmares that haunted them. We call on Israel to stop this madness: children must be protected. Their homes must not be targets. Schools must not be targets. Spare these children and their families. Stop bombing them now."

crats are protesting White House sale of US missiles to Israel

Update:

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) said he decided against requesting that President Joe Biden delay the $735 million arms sale after the White House offered to hold an "informational session" for lawmakers on Wednesday.

Palestinians stage historic general strike