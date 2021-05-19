Man walking Nablus
© Shadi Jarar'Ah/APA Images
Palestinian walks past shuttered stores in West Bank city of Nablus as a general strike is observed in solidarity with Gaza and Jerusalem May 18, 2021.

The Latest:
  • Gaza death toll hits 213, including 61 children and over 1,400 injuries, according to Gaza's Ministry of Health; 23 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank
  • 10 Israeli casualties, including two children; 2 Thai nationals
  • Palestinians are staging the first general strike since 1936 across all of historic Palestine to protest Israeli strikes in Gaza and aggression in Jerusalem
  • Politico reports Democrats have decided against a push to delay weapon sales to Israel
Eleven children killed in Gaza had been participating in Norwegian program to help them deal with trauma

Report from the Norwegian Refugee Council:
The Norwegian Refugee Council confirmed today that 11 of over 60 children killed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza over the last week were participating in its psycho-social programme aimed at helping them deal with trauma.

All of the children between 5 and 15 years old were killed in their homes in densely populated areas along with countless other relatives who died or received injuries.

"We are devastated to learn that 11 children we were helping with trauma were bombarded while they were at home and thought they were safe," said NRC's Secretary General Jan Egeland. "They are now gone, killed with their families, buried with their dreams and the nightmares that haunted them. We call on Israel to stop this madness: children must be protected. Their homes must not be targets. Schools must not be targets. Spare these children and their families. Stop bombing them now."
Democrats are protesting White House sale of US missiles to Israel

Rep. Gregory Meeks, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, is reported to have called on the White House to hold up the sale of $735 million in missiles and bombs to Israel that the Biden administration had approved May 5. Meeks, an Israel supporter, did so after Democrats on his committee spoke out against the sale in an emergency meeting last night.

Sen. Chuck Schumer has also surprised the Israel lobby by joining 30 other senators, most of them Democrats, who are calling for a ceasefire by Israel in defiance of its plan to continue to bomb Gaza.

The liberal Zionist group J Street has called for restricting U.S. aid to the Israeli occupation but — out of step with progressive Democrats — J Street calls for "remaining committed to... the full amount of assistance currently promised to Israel."

Update:

Democrats have reportedly decided against it. From Politico:
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) said he decided against requesting that President Joe Biden delay the $735 million arms sale after the White House offered to hold an "informational session" for lawmakers on Wednesday.
Palestinians stage historic general strike

Today, Palestinians across Israel and the occupied Palestinian territory are staging a historic general strike to protest Israeli strikes in Gaza and aggression in Jerusalem.

It is the first general strike uniting all Palestinians since 1936. For more context on that uprising see this article we published last week by David Joseph Deutch, "The spirit of 1936".