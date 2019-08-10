BREAKING: They got him! Epstein suicided on second attempt, found dead in Manhattan jail cell - UPDATE
NBC
Sat, 10 Aug 2019 13:26 UTC
The officials told NBC News he was found at 7:30 a.m. ET at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York and that he hanged himself.
He was transported Saturday morning from the Metropolitan Correctional Center to a hospital in Lower Manhattan. Upon arrival, he was in cardiac arrest, people familiar with the matter say.
Epstein, 66, was being held on federal sex trafficking charges.
He was arrested July 6 in Teterboro, New Jersey, as he returned from Paris on a private jet.
He had pleaded not guilty and was denied bail.
The indictment on his case showed that he sought out minors, some as young as 14, from at least 2002 through 2005 and paying them hundreds of dollars in cash for sex at either his Manhattan townhouse or his estate in Palm Beach, Florida, federal prosecutors revealed last month.
Epstein was charged with one count of sex trafficking conspiracy and one count of sex trafficking. He faced up to 45 years in prison if found guilty.
Comment: Recall that he was also found with ligature marks on his neck a few weeks ago, then put on 'suicide watch'.
Just in the last few days, documents were introduced into his trial concerning British royal Prince Andrew, his London 'socialite girlfriend' Ghislaine Maxwell, and connections were made between his brother and Clintonistas Adam Schiff and Debbie Wasserman Schultz. And that's not all. RT reports:
According to court documents unsealed a day before his death, another alleged victim claims that Epstein trafficked her and other girls to some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful men, including British Prince Andrew, billionaire investor Glenn Dublin, and former New Mexico Governor Bill Richardson. The victim's list also includes "another prince," a "foreign president," a "well-known prime minister," and the owner of a French "large hotel chain."Like we said when he was arrested, Epstein was a dead man walking...
In a way, it's amazing they didn't do this before now, because for the last month or so there's been an unusually intense spotlight on the US, UK and Israeli elites Epstein worked for...
See also: Mega Group, Maxwells And Mossad: The Spy Story at The Heart of The Jeffrey Epstein Pedo Scandal
Twitter was ablaze with the news, with many questioning the 'suicide'. Some are convinced the Clintons are behind Epstein's death...
UPDATE 21:00 CET
From the Daily Caller: Bill Barr Says Epstein's Death 'Raises Serious Questions'
Attorney General Bill Barr said Saturday he was "appalled" to learn of Jeffrey Epstein's apparent suicide and promised an investigation into the circumstances of Epstein's death.
The convicted sex offender and financier was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell Friday night at the age of 66.
"I was appalled to learn that Jeffrey Epstein was found dead early this morning from an apparent suicide while in federal custody," Barr said in a statement. "Mr. Epstein's death raises serious questions that must be answered."
The attorney general added that the FBI was investigating Epstein's death, and that the inspector general would open a separate investigation as well.
"In addition to the FBI's investigation, I have consulted with the Inspector General who is opening an investigation into the circumstances of Mr. Epstein's death," Barr said.
Barr's statements echo the sentiments of several politicians and pundits who have expressed exasperation that Epstein was able to commit suicide just weeks after being placed on a suicide watch list following a failed attempt.
Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said "We need answers. Lots of them," to which Republican Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz agreed, calling on House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler to prioritize an investigation into Epstein's death over investigations into Russia and Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Meanwhile, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough called the apparent suicide "bullsh*t" and "predictably Russian," while left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore said "I guess they think a country dumb enough to elect Trump is stupid enough to believe Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide."
Reader Comments
If anyone needed any proof as to the impunity of the psychos in charge, here it is. Rock solid proof they can't be touched.
Sometimes, there actually is a straw that breaks the camel's back. I aim to go after and denounce every public official, every official media source that signs on to the line of Official Bilge.
A clear demonstration to those not already convinced of the deep-rooted and sytematic corruption in the ruling regime.I don't expect any deliverance from this.
I don't expect any deliverance from this.Just like you rushing to defend lord and savior Trump. Not so different after all. Lol
.Epstein’s death/William Barr???? The Department of Justice is headed by the United States Attorney General, who is nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate and is a member of the Cabinet. The current Attorney General is William Barr.
This is on AG Barr’s head. He knew how much damage Epstein would do. Barr was in control of the correctional facility. He has some serious explaining to do. Sloppy, incompetent, complicit, criminal action of murder to destroy evidence?? Yes!
And no one questions whether slavery still exists.
I'm thinking someone helped him fake his death so that he can continue supplying the rich and powerful with little kids to abuse. He's probably in Saudi Arabia partying with Michael Jackson...Him, Lord Lucan, Shergar, Hitler, Elvis and Madelin McCann, all playing poker.
I'm sure the American Justice System will find out the truth anyway. SARCASM!
Move along, nothing to see here says the PTB/MSM - not only now, but throughout your quite reasonable expectation of events.
In a year or so nobody will be able to find the prison guards who were on duty when this happened. They will have suddenly inherited very large amounts of money and retired to a tropical paradise. Shortly thereafter they will mysteriously die from a sudden cardiac arrest! In a year or so some several inmates who are currently in this prison will be pardoned and released. They also will later be found mysteriously deceased of cardiac arrest!I would suggest it's worth screengrabbing that comment and saving for future reference.
I predicted one month ago he would forgoe some tragic accident.
Fred West is another that springs to mind.