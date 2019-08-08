© Claudio Cabrera

From cosmetics heir to political player

Lauder, Epstein and the mysterious Austrian passport

The origins of the Mega Group Mafia

Wexner's mansions and the Shapiro murder

In the summer of 1996, Maria Farmer was working on an art project for Mr. Epstein in Mr. Wexner's Ohio mansion. While she was there, Mr. Epstein sexually assaulted her, according to an affidavit Ms. Farmer filed earlier this year in federal court in Manhattan. She said that she fled the room and called the police, but that Mr. Wexner's security staff refused to let her leave for 12 hours."



Farmer's account strongly suggests that, given the behavior of his personal security staff at his mansion following Epstein's alleged assault on Farmer, Wexner was well aware of Epstein's predatory behavior towards young women. This is compounded by claims made by Alan Dershowitz — a former lawyer for and friend of Epstein's, who has also been accused of raping underage girls — that Wexner has also been accused of raping underage girls exploited by Epstein on at least seven occasions.

The "Mega" Mystery and the Mossad

According to a source who viewed a copy of the NSA transcript of the conversation, the intelligence officer, speaking in Hebrew, said, 'The ambassador wants me to go to Mega to get a copy of this letter.' The source said the supervisor in Tel Aviv rejected the request, saying, 'This is not something we use Mega for.'"

The mysterious Maxwells

"Mossad was financing many of its operations in Europe from money stolen from Maxwell's newspaper pension fund. They got their hands on the funds almost as soon as Maxwell made the purchase of the Mirror Newspaper Group with money lent to him by Mossad."

Swimming in the same swamp

Jeffrey Epstein and the new "Promis"

It is also worth noting that Unit 8200-connected tech start-ups are being widely integrated into U.S. companies and have developed close ties to the U.S. military-industrial complex, with Carbyne being just one example of that trend.

Who was Epstein really working for?