"I feel unappreciated and alone."

"We are men that (sic) subscribe to The Red Pill (TRP) philosophy of sexual strategy, and are dedicated to applying it in marriage or in Long Term Relationships."



"This is the Red Pill on hard mode."

Wait, what's The Red Pill?

The "truth," as Red Pillers see it, is that men are a certain way and women are a certain way, and men should work on themselves in order to be/appear more alpha (like a wolf pack leader. Sigh.) They believe men are naturally dominant over women, and more rational, and should "game" women in order to get what they want (to have sex and be served by women).

"This is why the ass-hole got the girl. While you were determined to care about and fix her negative feelings... he was busy not giving a shit..."

"As an MRP dude you are inherently logical." Read The Magical Thinking of Guys Who Love Logic by Aisling McCrea to understand how ridiculous these repeated assertions of logic and rationality are.

Read by Aisling McCrea to understand how ridiculous these repeated assertions of logic and rationality are. Women " don't have the greater sense of righteousness for acknowledging her flaws and improving them." Lol.

"Ever notice that most women are bad at telling stories. "

" "Respond by controlling her feelings to what you want!!"

Married Red Pill is Repackaged Relationship Advice, Without The Heart

How do You Even Know if Your Husband Swallowed The Pill?

How Men Get Sucked In

"I've found that a few times I've been failing in a different way when my wife makes reasonable requests."



and



"I was being a sarcastic prick. My wife pointed it out, and she was right."

Similar to how Eastern religions got repackaged into productivity bestsellers, the timeless virtues of patience and listening are co-opted into strategy to get men laid.

MRP Newb: "She's told me she appreciates that I'm not just reacting, and she's been sweeter and more affectionate toward me. We're making progress because I'm making progress."



MRP Commenter: "Did you tell her about fight club? Also, what the fuck is up with this "we're making progress" BS? Yep... you're balls deep in her frame."



MRP Newb: "Feedback well taken. I was trying to say that I'm setting an example for what a better marriage looks like."

"In a healthy sexual relationship, the submissive feminine women (sic) is subordinate to a competent, masculine male.



You, as the man, are the captain of the ship, and she is your trustworthy first-mate.



You were given the responsibility of being the ever knowing, omnipresent manifestation of masculinity, and she is the flowery child, impulsive, curious, emotional, and silly, but most of all, eager for definitive direction from a strong authority figure.



If at any point these roles switch, there will be hell to pay."

Their entire philosophy rests on gender inequality. What clearer evidence do we have for the validity of and need for feminism?