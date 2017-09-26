© USGS
The USGS measured a 6.4 earthquake to the south of Fiji, and the southwest of Tonga, at 98 kilometres deep, 846km south east of Suva, at 1619 Fiji Time on 26 September 2017.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre says there is no threat of a tsunami from a 6.4 earthquake which struck near Fiji and Tonga.

The US Geological Survery measured the quake, which occurred today at 1619 Fiji Time, at a depth of 98 kilometres.

According to disaster response authorities in Fiji, the quake's epicentre was 846km south east of Suva, which is just to the west of the Tongan trench.

The co-ordinates of the quake are 23.713°S 176.937°W.