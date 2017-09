© USGS



The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre says there is no threat of a tsunami from a 6.4 earthquake which struck near Fiji and Tonga.The US Geological Survery measured the quake, which occurred today at 1619 Fiji Time, at a depth of 98 kilometres.According to disaster response authorities in Fiji, the quake's epicentre was 846km south east of Suva, which is just to the west of the Tongan trench.The co-ordinates of the quake are 23.713°S 176.937°W.