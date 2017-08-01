Puppet Masters
US accuses Russia of arming Taliban - but it's US-supplied weapons that are in evidence
Marko Marjanović
Russia Insider
Tue, 01 Aug 2017 00:00 UTC
Last week the CNN published a surreal story where it rolled out half a dozen battered AK-47s as "exclusive" evidence that Russia "may be arming the Taliban".
Except of course the AK-47 is the most common combat rifle on the planet, and Afghanistan has been awash in them since at least the early 1980s when the US flooded the country with Soviet-made arms it purchased from Egypt.
In fact, using CNN's logic there is far more proof that the US is arming the Taliban. At this point in time, the Taliban are awash in state of the art US-made weapons. They're packing the M4 and M16 standard US rifles issued to regular US infantry, the FN SCAR rifle in use by US Special Forces, and besides that, night vision optics, laser scopes, and even up-armored Humvees, which are a Taliban favorite for their suicide car bomb attacks.
This US-made gear is new, and had been brought into country by the US itself. Actually, the US can not account for 700,000 firearms provided to Iraq and Afghanistan since 2002.
It is rather comical to see US generals and the pro-government media try to pin the blame for the US inability to win in Afghanistan on mythical Russian arms shipments when the US is itself a massive, indirect supplier of arms to the Taliban.
Moscow is not supplying the Taliban for a variety of very good reasons, including the fact that it doesn't much like the group. It actually prefers the Kabul government installed by the US, albeit it fears the US-picked regime can not guarantee stability.
That said if Russia, or anyone else, were to begin supplying the Taliban would that be so bad? For sure their social politics are horrible (not that Kabul is far better), but it is undeniable that they're fighting against a foreign occupation. In the European tradition guerrilla resistance to occupation is lauded regardless of the politics of the fighter doing the resisting.
Comment: For more on just why we're seeing these absurd accusations:
The US' latest disinformation offensive against Russia is aimed at manipulating Trump into dispatching more uniformed troops to Afghanistan instead of going through with Bannon's PMC proposal, as both factions fight for control over who will receive the profitable right to ensure security for future American mining operations.
International media lit up in feverish speculation earlier this week after unsubstantiated reports emerged once again that Russia is supposedly arming the Taliban. Moscow struck back at these accusations by decrying them as baseless and part of a US disinformation campaign, which they are, but a few more words need to be offered about this provocative episode in order to place it into its proper context.
The US is aghast that Russia has taken the lead in organizing the Moscow peace process for Afghanistan, which has already seen three meetings hosted in the Russian capital involving all of the war-torn country's regional stakeholders.
Granted, there's still a lot of work that needs to be done before this framework can yield anything resembling tangible results, but it's nevertheless a constructive step in the right direction and presents a multipolar alternative to the previously American-dominated initiatives on this issue.
Importantly, Russia's policy has recently evolved to the point where Moscow has come to regard the Taliban as an indispensable party to reaching a political solution to the War on Afghanistan, and this is largely due to the group's effective anti-terrorist fight against Daesh.
Russia has been warning for the past couple years about the "Islamic State's" creeping infiltration into the Afghan battlespace, and the organization's spate of attacks there over the past year have vindicated everything that Moscow was concerned about it and given its peace efforts a renewed impetus.
