"That air force is the cause of most of the civilian deaths, as we have seen over the years and as we saw again in the last few days," Clinton said. "I really believe that we should have — and still should — take out his airfields and prevent him from being able to use them to bomb innocent people and drop sarin gas on them," she added, referring to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and aligning herself with the likes of Iraq War architect Bill Kristol and neoconservatives such as Republican Senator John McCain.Well, it appears that Trump has obliged. The likes of Clinton, McCain, and every other bloodthirsty maniac in the Washington war lobby are no doubt pleased.
- CNBC: US military has launched more than 50 missiles aimed at Syria: NBC News
- CNN: Trump launches military strike against Syria
- WaPo: U.S. strikes Syrian military airfield in first direct assault on Bashar al-Assad's government
The U.S. military has launched 50+ cruise missiles at the Ash Sha'irat airbase in Homs, destroying aircraft and infrastructure, including the runway, control tower, hangars and ammo areas. But no worry, "no people were targeted", the official sharing the news told NBC. If that's truly the case, we'll know soon enough. They also say the Russians were warned ahead of the strike and no Russian assets were targeted, which may explain why it doesn't appear that any anti-missile defense systems were activated. (The missiles were fired from the Med between 8 and 9 pm ET.) Trump confirmed he ordered the attack and reaffirmed his belief that the Syrian government was responsible for the chemical attack in Idlib.
This is the first direct US military action against the Syrian government and military since the start of the dirty war on Syria. Before now, the U.S. has only employed terrorists to do the killing for them (or bombed Syrian force "by accident"). Needless to say, it's an act of war, should the Syrian government choose to respond as such. The CNN article adds:
Trump met with his national security team before his dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mar-a-Lago Thursday, where he made the decision to pull the trigger on the biggest military action of his presidency, an administration official says.Jihadi terrorists like Ahrar al-Sham are celebrating, saying, "The armed opposition welcomes any U.S. intervention through surgical strikes that would deter the Assad regime capabilities to kill civilians and shorten the suffering of our people."
He sat through dinner with the President Xi as action was under way.
Defense Secretary James Mattis has been updating Trump about the missile strikes in Syria following his dinner with Xi, according to a US official.
Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Trump's national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster were with Trump at Mar-a-Lago at the time. Vice President Mike Pence remained in Washington, where he returned to the White House after dinner.
Trump's order to strike the Syrian government targets came a day after he said the chemical attacks -- whose grisly effects were broadcast worldwide where videos captured in the immediate aftermath -- "crossed a lot of lines for me" and said he felt a "responsibility" to respond.
Russia's deputy UN envoy had warned prior to the strike: "We have to think about negative consequences, negative consequences, and all the responsibility if military action occurred will be on shoulders of those who initiated such doubtful and tragic enterprise," relating said consequences to current conditions in Iraq and Libya.
How to interpret the strike? Option one: Trump is an idiot, has no spine, caved in to the warmongers and fell for one of the most obvious provocations imaginable. (Even Scott Adams saw through it.) In which case, good job, Trump. The maniacs in the war club are sure to give you all the kudos you need.
Option two: Trump is playing a global game of Wrestlemania. As Adams wrote in the article just linked to:
The reason the Assad government would bomb its own people with a nerve agent right now is obvious. Syrian President Assad - who has been fighting for his life for several years, and is only lately feeling safer - suddenly decided to commit suicide-by-Trump. Because the best way to make that happen is to commit a war crime against your own people in exactly the way that would force President Trump to respond or else suffer humiliation at the hands of the mainstream media.Admittedly, 50+ cruise missiles is more of a "fake response" than Adams predicted. But even then, keep in mind that the Russians apparently knew it was coming and did nothing to stop it. In fact, more sources are coming forward confirming this aspect of the narrative:
And how about those pictures coming in about the tragedy. Lots of visual imagery. Dead babies. It is almost as if someone designed this "tragedy" to be camera-ready for President Trump's consumption. It pushed every one of his buttons. Hard. And right when things in Syria were heading in a positive direction.
I'm going to call bullshit on the gas attack. It's too "on-the-nose," as Hollywood script-writers sometimes say, meaning a little too perfect to be natural. This has the look of a manufactured event.
- Interesting timing.
- Super-powerful visual persuasion designed for Trump in particular.
- Suspiciously well-documented event for a place with no real press.
- No motive for Assad to use gas to kill a few dozen people at the cost of his entire regime. It wouldn't be a popular move with Putin either.
- The type of attack no U.S. president can ignore and come away intact.
- A setup that looks suspiciously similar to the false WMD stories that sparked the Iraq war.
My guess is that President Trump knows this smells fishy, but he has to talk tough anyway. However, keep in mind that he has made a brand out of not discussing military options. He likes to keep people guessing. He reminded us of that again yesterday, in case we forgot.
So how does a Master Persuader respond to a fake war crime?
He does it with a fake response, if he's smart.
Plus, the U.S. military had the magnanimity not to "target people". And Syrian sources suggest that might have actually been the case:
In other words, Trump needed to respond, lest he look like a weakling or a Russian stooge. Even the president is hostage to the MSM propaganda machine when it's running at full steam. In which case, your available responses are fairly limited. Either play the game, or go home. If you play the game, either push over and become a shill (like Obama and practically every president before him), or do it in such a way that you con your enemies and think they're winning.
If the Russians were told, then the Russians surely told the Syrians, who hopefully had time to clear the base of any personnel. In Wrestlemania terms: "This is the part where I punch you." Followed by: "How dare you punch me! That is a blatant act of aggression!" (Syrian TV has reported the attacks, calling them an act of "aggression".)
So which is it? Trump of the apocalypse? Or a piece of the theater of geopolitical spectacle? Events over the coming days and weeks should make that clearer. If Trump doubles down on this insanity, he's a lost cause. If he doesn't, well, just as in option one, the maniacs in the war club are sure to give him all the kudos he needs. In fact, that's already happening:
U.S. Sens. John McCain and Lindsey Graham said in a joint statement that the U.S. has "sent an important message the United States will no longer stand idly by as Assad, aided and abetted by Putin's Russia, slaughters innocent Syrians with chemical weapons and barrel bombs."
"Unlike the previous administration, President Trump confronted a pivotal moment in Syria and took action," they said in a joint statement Thursday night. "For that, he deserves the support of the American people."
Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-Texas), chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, also issued a brief statement Thursday night supporting the strikes.
"I support the President's decision to take military action in Syria," he said. "My hope is that this action will help deter future atrocities by the Assad regime."
Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin said in a statement in support of the airstrike, but he stressed that "any longer-term or larger military operation in Syria by the Trump Administration will need to be done in consultation with the Congress."McCain is calling for retroactive approval from Congress. And Scott Adams has chimed in:
But either way, this attack comes without Congressional approval and without any actual investigation to determine blame. That's the kind of justice the Bolsheviks would be proud of, not to mention ISIS. And tellingly, that's the kind of justice Clinton, McCain, Kristol, Rubio, etc. are slavering for. From that perspective, Trump really should have listened to sane people. Like these:
The chemical attack has raised many eyebrows, however, as it came just days after the Trump administration stated that Syrians should decide who is running their country.But then, sanity is in short supply in Washington. And as always, the game goes on.
"It makes no sense, even if you were totally separate from this and take no sides of this and you were just an analyst, it doesn't make sense for Assad under these conditions to all of the sudden use poison gasses. I think it's zero chance that he would have done this deliberately," former Texas congressman Ron Paul said on Wednesday.
Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie has also been outspoken about how the attack would not serve Assad's interests.
"Let me ask you this: Who benefits? Who benefits, if chemical weapons were used and America weighs in on the side of the rebels, or wades into a war against Assad?" Massie said in an interview on CNN. "How does Assad benefit from that?"
Many of Trump's most prominent supporters on social media have also been urging the president to ignore calls for intervention.
UPDATES:
Here's Trump's speech:
The Syrian state news agency says that the strike "resulted in casualties". Video footage of the strike has turned up on Twitter:
SOTT Exclusive: Killary crawls out of her hole, calls for U.S. to "take out Assad's airfields", Trump obliges, bombs Syrian airbase with 50+ TomahawksThe wicked witch of the west made an appearance at the Women of the World Summit in New York, calling on the forces of darkness to descend upon Syria in a blood sacrifice that would tame the gods'...