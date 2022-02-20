© Getty Images / praetorianphoto

Retired Air Force pilot Lt.Col. Ryan Sweazey has gone public with 30 witness statements from Defense Intelligence Agency personnel alleging the agency was not only a "toxic" workplace but a security risk after his attempts to seek justice within the agency were allegedly rebuffed.Sweazey collected the witness statements from members of DIA subsidiary the Defense Attaché Service on his own last year, submitting them to Congress himself after the DIA appeared to slow-walk its response to his official complaints. While the agency has issued a statement insisting it had "zero tolerance" for violations of professional standards, it reportedly has yet to act on any of the retired lieutenant colonel's or his interviewees' complaints, which largely focus on the service's European offices.One witness even testified he had had his own private medical records used against him."Members of the attaché service cannot perform their duties for fear of being arbitrarily recalled, ridiculed for effort or threatened with poor performance evaluation," the witness said in a letter to Congress last year. He also reported being pulled from his attaché position in Europe early and discouraged from writing "too many" intelligence reports. The inspector general nevertheless found no evidence he had been subject to any sort of reprisal.While attaché service director Michael Bochna emailed staff following the survey's dire revelations about the state of the service, promising leadership would take notice, no changes appear to have been forthcoming.Those whistleblowers claimed an inordinate number of agents working for the Office of the Inspector General left the service, either voluntarily or by being pushed out in retaliation for attempting to do their jobs correctly, since the office's current director Kristi Waschull arrived in 2014.