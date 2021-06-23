floods
The heavy rains in the Valley of Mexico have affected, mainly in the State of Mexico, where there are floods in at least three municipalities: Atizapán, Ecatepec and Tlalnepantla.

Mexican Civil Protection authorities called for extreme precautions in the face of road damage, after citizens published videos showing several cars under water.

Citizens who were trapped in cars or workplaces assured that the water level reached up to 50 centimeters.



