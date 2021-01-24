Society's Child
Jabs for cash suggest US politician
Eric Peters Auto
Sun, 24 Jan 2021 18:09 UTC
Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers announced the other day that he wants Uncle Joe to dole out $1,400 in "stimulus" payments to Americans - but only on condition that they receive the Holy Anointing, the shot with more risk of "adverse impacts" to healthy people than the virus that doesn't kill 99.8-something percent of them.
This will, of course, scale.
Many people - leery of the Holy Needling or simply uninterested in receiving it because they do not need it - will likely decline the $1,400 if it comes at the price of having to extend their arms and let who-knows-what be injected into their bodies, with the consequences of that being entirely their problem as the vaccine-pushers have been immunized from liability for the harm they cause by the government they have turned into their bought-and-paid-for poodle.
$1,400 is not worth your life, after all. It is hardly worth one month's rent.
But what happens when the government decrees that government benefits such as Social Security and Medicare - or even the tax refund the government owes you - are henceforth contingent upon being Needled?
What if you cannot get or renew a driver's license - or a business license - without first getting Jabbed?
Look for Republicans like Stivers to lead the charge - as they have done since Mitt Romney imposed the model for what became Obamacare on the people of Massachusetts back in 2006. This became the model for what Barack Obama imposed on the country in 2010.
Republicans excel at two things - failing and emulating Democrats, which accounts for both their failure as well as their success. They promise - when running tor office - to undo what Democrats have done and once safely elected, help Democrats cement what was done.
See, for example, repeal and replace Obamacare. The warble of another Republican - recently sent packing.
Republicans love Democrat policies when they are implemented by Republicans. Who then lose to Democrats in the next election but run for office the next time promising to undo what the Democrats did with the complicity of Republicans.
At any rate, it is doubtful Republicans - as a party - will oppose the bundling of benefits with needling. They are too poltroonish - and too opportunistic - to do otherwise. There is no power in granting benefits without conditions, after all; the best example of this being the requirement to obtain a government license to transact business. This being the key to imposing Sickness Kabuki via businesses.
Many people will be so very grateful to receive their benefits regardless of the conditions - and will vote these Republicans who aided and abetted Democrats into office over and over again.
Few will take notice that these benefits are paid for by themselves in the first place; that the reason for their desperation to get those benefits is the same "helping hand" that stuck its hand in their pockets to relieve them of the funds that pay for their benefits.
And now it's a matter of public health.
Can't have those granny-killing, anti-social asymptomatics spreading the sickness they haven't got, so we'll take their money and then refuse to give some of it back to them unless they accept that they really are sick even though they feel fine - and receive the jab, for the sake of the community - regardless of the sickness it might visit upon themselves.
And if that is insufficient, they'll be cornered by denial of the government-mandated necessities of life, such as having a driver's license - or government ID - without which one cannot open a bank account.
And without that it is very hard to get paid.
Corporations will join in - making receipt of the Jab a condition of employment. No Jab, no job - as they have already done with the Jab's precursor, the Holy Hijab. How hard is it already to work without wearing the loathsome rag? For the most part, the only people who can avoid the Rag are those who work for themselves - and that's being addressed via the lockdowns, which are winnowing employment to the corporate-only.
It will likely come to pass that you won't be able to work without getting Jabbed - repeatedly. "The virus" will - already has - mutated (as Corona viruses do) and the Jab only works for this or some variants of the virus.
You will need more jabs.
And jabs for other things, too.
Because once it is established that the government - and corporations - can force you to be Jabbed for this, it is inevitable they will insist you be Jabbed for that. Just as once a given tax is established, it becomes inevitable there will be other taxes; indeed, that taxes will be applied without limit, eventually.
The difference now being that taxes merely take your money.
Now they want your body, too.