I did see a similar dynamic in the evolution of al-Qaida in Iraq, where a whole generation of angry Arab youth with very poor prospects followed a powerful leader who promised to take them back in time to a better place, and he led them to embrace an ideology that justified their violence. This is now happening in America....I think we're much further along in this radicalization process, and facing a much deeper problem as a country, than most Americans realize."

But the Supreme Court

rejected that argument

, explaining that free speech will die if people are held responsible not for their own violent acts but for those committed by

others who heard them speak

and were motivated to commit crimes in the name of that cause

Civil liability may not be imposed merely because an individual belonged to a group, some members of which committed acts of violence. . . .



[A]ny such theory fails for the simple reason that there is no evidence — apart from the speeches themselves -- that [the NAACP leader sued by the State] authorized, ratified, or directly threatened acts of violence. . . . . To impose liability without a finding that the NAACP authorized — either actually or apparently — or ratified unlawful conduct would impermissibly burden the rights of political association that are protected by the First Amendment. . . .



While the State legitimately may impose damages for the consequences of violent conduct, it may not award compensation for the consequences of nonviolent, protected activity. Only those losses proximately caused by unlawful conduct may be recovered.



The First Amendment similarly restricts the ability of the State to impose liability on an individual solely because of his association with another.