biden inaugruation
© AP Photo/Alex Brandon
The National Mall, looking towards the Washington Monument, and the Lincoln Memorial, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. Citizens not required.
Joe Biden was sworn in today as the 46th President of the United States. They say he had 81 million votes.

No one turned out to see Biden. A few hundred or maybe a thousand listened to him blather and slur his words.

Biden had ten times as many military men and women protecting his inauguration today like they do in any lawless banana republic.

The elites fear the people they want to lord over.