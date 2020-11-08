© AFP / Vano SHLAMOV



Investigations have begun in Tbilisi, Georgia, after the State Security Service discovered a plan had been made to topple the country's government ahead of October's parliamentary elections.In a report released on Friday, the agency pointed to evidence that "specific persons, in case of an undesirable result for them in the parliamentary elections, planned to overthrow the government by force." No details of the plot, or why it failed, have been made public.However, representatives of the ruling party, Georgian Dream, also declared victory before it was clear they had gained sufficient votes to stay in power. Since the count, the government claims it has secured a super-majority of more than two-thirds of seats in parliament.The Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe has added to the concerns raised around the polls. In its report on the election, it warned of "pervasive allegations of pressure on voters and blurring of the line between the ruling party and the state."