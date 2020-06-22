© AFP / Robin Van Lonkhuijsen

On Saturday, the same site was used for a "Black Lives Matter" event, which went ahead without police interference.

Dutch police have cracked down on a protest against coronavirus restrictions in The Hague. Water cannon and mounted police were deployed to break up the crowd, and around 100 people were arrested according to local media.Only a small demonstration was permitted by the local authorities, but large crowds defied the restrictions and flocked to The Hague's Malieveld, a large grass field in the city center traditionally used for mass gatherings.At one point a police bus appeared to be driving through the field to scare away protesters.