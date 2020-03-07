© Reuters / Jonathan Ernst

The DNC has changed the qualifying threshold for the next Democratic primary debate, supposedly targeting no one specifically, but ensuring Tulsi Gabbard - the last remaining woman and person of color in the race - is excluded.The party's move is not entirely unexpected, as on the very night Gabbard passed the previous threshold a DNC spokesperson said there would be stricter standards that "reflect where we are in the race."Supporters of the Hawaii congresswoman and anti-war stalwart weren't buying it, however, pointing out the convenient timing of the decision.The two remaining candidates that qualify under the new DNC rules are former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders - both male septuagenarians - who have 664 and 573 pledged delegates, respectively.