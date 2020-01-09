© Chris Mitchell



An early Medieval padlock was among the finds made by archaeologists at a Pictish settlement in Perthshire.Perth and Kinross Heritage Trust, supported by other organisations, has spent five years excavating the site.Archaeologists believe the padlock was used to keep valuables and personal belongings safe.Image copyright AOC Archaeology Ltd Image caption The box-shaped case of the padlock survivesSpecialists at AOC Archaeology Ltd said it wasPerth and Kinross Heritage Trust director David Strachan saidChairwoman Sue Hendry said the trust's Glenshee Archaeology Project was a "great example" of what could be achieved through citizen science.Local school pupils and university students from across Scotland were among the volunteers involved in the excavations.The completion of the project has been marked with the publication of a new book, Early Medieval Settlement in Upland Perthshire.